Villa Marina Has Launched an English Version of Their Website

The owners of Villa Marina have announced the launch of the English-speaking version of their official website.

(firmenpresse) - The owners of Villa Marina have announced the launch of the English-speaking version of their official website. This is what they told about the event: We realize that English is an international language most our clients speak nowadays. Correspondingly, it is more convenient to look for the required information in this language. Being concerned with convenience and satisfaction of our users, we have launched the English-speaking version of the website to simplify the search and save the time of our potential clients.



Villa Marina is the direct owner of 15 luxurious houses and villas located in one of the most picturesque locations of the world  Puerto Banus, which is close to Marbella. The foundation of the complex took place over 10 years ago. Since that time, Villa Marina has become a fabulous resort with lots of facilities for rest and recreation. Hundreds of people have already enjoyed the benefits offered by the complex and qualified personnel ready to meet any needs and requirements of demanding clients.



The amount and quality of services one can avail at Villa Marina will come up to any expectations and needs. Each villa included into the complex is well equipped and comes with several bedrooms, which may accommodate up to 20 people. There is everything a tourist may dream about to get fantastic rest. Vast verandas, swimming pools, barbeque areas, tropical gardens, fabulous landscapes These are only a few options offered by the complex. Apart from that, there is a possibility to enjoy nearby activities, the abundance of which is really impressive. These include animal parks, aquariums, golf, fun parks and clubs, ski options, yachts, water parks, combat sports etc.



For more information, please, take your time to visit http://villamarina.es/en



About the Company:



Villa Marina is a fashionable complex located in Marbella. The complex involves 15 houses and villas, which are meant for luxurious rest and relaxation. The villas are furnished and equipped with regard to the highest standards and demands of clients. There is everything a tourist may need to get the most out of the rest at the seaside. The amount of facilities and services provided by the qualified personnel can meet any requirements and expectations. Villa Marina offers short- and long-term rent options clients may choose from.





Contact Info:

Address: Villa Marina Properties S.L., 174 km A7 (N-340) Urb. Villa Marina, Puerto Banus, Marbella, Malaga 29660, Spain

Tel.: +34 664 222 114 / +34 686 000 777

E-mail: adm(at)villamarina.es / sn(at)villamarina.es

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/villamarina.puertobanus/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/villamarinapuertobanus/

Website: http://villamarina.es/





