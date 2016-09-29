City Lights Press Signs Three Book Deal With Teen Author Hannah Godard

City Lights Press announced today the signing of teenage author, Hannah Godard for world rights to three novels.

(firmenpresse) - Las Vegas, Nevada  City Lights Press  an imprint of Wolfpack Publishing  announced today the signing of teenage author, Hannah Godard for world rights to three novels; a two-book young adult spy series titled Quantum and a re-release of her first, previously self-published novella, For The Beautiful People, a book she wrote after her close friend tried to commit suicide in 2013 as a result of bullying.



Hannah is a passionate and prolific story teller, as well as a true partner in our efforts to expand her work to a wider audience, said Rachel Del Grosso, Operations Manager of City Lights Press.



For The Beautiful People is a story about a girl named Adeline Jamieson that is being bullied by her used-to-be best friend, Payton, since the seventh grade. She takes every chance she can to make her feel worthless. As Adeline's life begins its downhill spiral, she befriends Karlee, a captivating girl with Down's syndrome who shows her that life does go on and that you cant give up on that small glimmer of hope.



I wrote this book to help my friend and anyone else being bullied, Godard said. I want them to know theyre not alone in their struggle.



The book, For The Beautiful People, came as a surprise to Godards parents, who hope the project serves to help others struggling with bullying. Dan Godard, who initially worried that the book was autobiographical, said bullying is always a concern for parents, but I take heart in knowing my daughter is working to make a positive difference in her school.



For The Beautiful People is more than just a story. It is a touching story of strength and empathy, with a message that so desperately needs to be heard.



About the Author



Hannah Godard was born and raised in the small town of Cochrane, Alberta where she is currently a grade eleven student. Godard credits her dad for teaching her everything she knows about the world, from politics to drive and perseverance. Without him, she would be a very different person.





About City Lights Press



City Lights Press (CityLightsPress.com) is a new publishing imprint of Wolfpack Publishing, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, dedicated to publishing romance, new adult and young adult reads and working with authors in all stages of their writing careers. For more information, please visit CityLightsPress.com and Facebook.com/CityLightsPress . Follow City Lights Press on Twitter: (at)CityLightsPress



