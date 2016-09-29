SensoLatino Launches Serie 'Aviano' Polarized Sunglasses Collection

SensoLatino, one of the worlds leading designer lifestyle brands, announced today that it has launched its Autumn/Winter 2016 Sunglasses Collection.

(firmenpresse) - Milan, Italy  SensoLatino , one of the worlds leading designer lifestyle brands, announced today that it has launched its Autumn/Winter 2016 Sunglasses Collection.



The new serie called Sensolatino Aviano include the traditional pilot and aviator sunglasses made with Copper Alloy frames, five Multi-Color Mirrored, TAC Polarized Lenses 100% UV400 protection.



The Aviator is the brand staple originally designed for the U.S. military fighter pilots in 1937.



Its a timeless look with the unmistakable tear drop shaped lenses. The Serie Sensolatino Aviano collection includes one frame that span across 20 different new shades for men and women. Each model is available in silver or gold frames, small and large size.



The collection features classic Italian cool styles, featuring preppy with a twist designs and polarized lenses.



We are putting our stamp on the season's must-have accessory early, said the CEO of SensoLatino. This launch is in fulfillment of our mission, which is always to offer affordable, stylish and high quality sunglasses through our website to clients from all over the world.



Known for elegance, fashion savvy and an inimitable style, SensoLatino is internationally recognized for celebrating the eccentric essence of Italian style. The collection allows customers to choose from a wide range of range of high quality polarized TAC lenses.



The name Sensolatino comes from the Italian senso latino which is reminiscent of Italian lifestyle and the good life (bella vita). The Italian designers behind SensoLatino want people from all over the world to get back to wearing something more elegant for a fair price.



Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SensoLatinoEyewear

Find us on Pinterest at https://www.pinterest.com/sensolatino/

Find us on Instagram at https://instagram.com/sensolatino_sunglasses



For more information, visit us on the web at www.sensolatino.com





FOR PRESS INQUIRIES

E-mail: press(at)sensolatino.com

USA: usa(at)sensolatino.com

EU: eu(at)sensolatino.com



FOR WHOLESALE INQUIRIES: Email: sales(at)sensolatino.com



About SensoLatino:



SensoLatino is a fashion-forward sunglasses company founded by professionals from the high-fashion sectors. Based in Europe, the company primarily focuses on providing the American and European marketplace with high-quality, glamorous, and trendy sunglasses.



Publisher Information



Contact:

Thomas Neil

Marketing Agency

Address: Waterloo House, 106 Waterloo Road, London, SE1 8XD, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0)20 8956 19375





More information:

http://www.sensolatino.com



PressRelease by

Marketing Agency

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 06:20

Language: English

News-ID 497723

Character count: 2948

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Marketing Agency



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease