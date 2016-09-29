SensoLatino Launches Serie 'Aviano' Polarized Sunglasses Collection

SensoLatino, one of the worlds leading designer lifestyle brands, announced today that it has launched its Autumn/Winter 2016 Sunglasses Collection.
The new serie called Sensolatino Aviano include the traditional pilot and aviator sunglasses made with Copper Alloy frames, five Multi-Color Mirrored, TAC Polarized Lenses 100% UV400 protection.
The Aviator is the brand staple originally designed for the U.S. military fighter pilots in 1937.
Its a timeless look with the unmistakable tear drop shaped lenses. The Serie Sensolatino Aviano collection includes one frame that span across 20 different new shades for men and women. Each model is available in silver or gold frames, small and large size.
The collection features classic Italian cool styles, featuring preppy with a twist designs and polarized lenses.
We are putting our stamp on the season's must-have accessory early, said the CEO of SensoLatino. This launch is in fulfillment of our mission, which is always to offer affordable, stylish and high quality sunglasses through our website to clients from all over the world.
Known for elegance, fashion savvy and an inimitable style, SensoLatino is internationally recognized for celebrating the eccentric essence of Italian style. The collection allows customers to choose from a wide range of range of high quality polarized TAC lenses.
The name Sensolatino comes from the Italian senso latino which is reminiscent of Italian lifestyle and the good life (bella vita). The Italian designers behind SensoLatino want people from all over the world to get back to wearing something more elegant for a fair price.
About SensoLatino:
SensoLatino is a fashion-forward sunglasses company founded by professionals from the high-fashion sectors. Based in Europe, the company primarily focuses on providing the American and European marketplace with high-quality, glamorous, and trendy sunglasses.
