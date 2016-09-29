       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


Blys Expands Service To Melbourne

Blys, the on-demand massage service recently launched in Sydney, has expanded to Melbourne to bring its popular in-home massage service to customers in Melbourne.

ID: 497725
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - Blys, the on-demand massage service recently launched in Sydney, has expanded to Melbourne to bring its popular in-home massage service to customers in Melbourne.

Ilter Dumduz, Founder & CEO of Blys, said he is excited about launching Blys in Melbourne.

"We are very excited about bringing Blys to Melbourne. Weve been receiving enquiries from customers in Melbourne from the day we launched in Sydney but had to turn them down, so were very pleased that finally well be able to accommodate customers in Melbourne.

"Our vision for Blys is to be the easiest, fastest and safest way to get a professional massage anywhere in Australia, where customers can book a home massage in under a minute online, and have one of our qualified & vetted therapists at their door in as little as an hour, 7 days a week.

This launch is an important milestone for our young startup on that journey. Itll give us the opportunity to demonstrate that theres a real demand for our service in Australia, and also that we can expand to other cities fairly quickly. We've been working hard on this for the past couple of months and I believe customers in Melbourne will love the convenience and the quality of our service." concluded Mr Dumduz.

Blys is available in Melbournes CBD and surrounding suburbs initially, and will expand to other areas in the coming weeks as they add more massage therapists to the platform. Customers in Melbourne can make bookings online from the Blys website: www.getblys.com.au/melbourne/

About Blys

Blys is an online platform that connects clients with qualified mobile massage therapists in as little as an hour. Founded in early 2016 in Sydney, Blys have helped hundreds of clients who seek professional massage therapy in their home or hotel to find therapist, whilst creating significant income opportunities for qualified practitioners.

For more information please visit www.getblys.com.au


CONTACT:
Lauren Vallejera
Company: Blys
Phone: 02 9389 8640
Address: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Email: hello(at)getblys.com.au



More information:
http://https://getblys.com.au/



Keywords (optional):

home-massage, blys,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 07:18
Language: English
News-ID 497725
Character count: 2378
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Blys

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.706
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 303


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z