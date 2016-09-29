Blys Expands Service To Melbourne

Blys, the on-demand massage service recently launched in Sydney, has expanded to Melbourne to bring its popular in-home massage service to customers in Melbourne.

(firmenpresse) - Blys, the on-demand massage service recently launched in Sydney, has expanded to Melbourne to bring its popular in-home massage service to customers in Melbourne.



Ilter Dumduz, Founder & CEO of Blys, said he is excited about launching Blys in Melbourne.



"We are very excited about bringing Blys to Melbourne. Weve been receiving enquiries from customers in Melbourne from the day we launched in Sydney but had to turn them down, so were very pleased that finally well be able to accommodate customers in Melbourne.



"Our vision for Blys is to be the easiest, fastest and safest way to get a professional massage anywhere in Australia, where customers can book a home massage in under a minute online, and have one of our qualified & vetted therapists at their door in as little as an hour, 7 days a week.



This launch is an important milestone for our young startup on that journey. Itll give us the opportunity to demonstrate that theres a real demand for our service in Australia, and also that we can expand to other cities fairly quickly. We've been working hard on this for the past couple of months and I believe customers in Melbourne will love the convenience and the quality of our service." concluded Mr Dumduz.



Blys is available in Melbournes CBD and surrounding suburbs initially, and will expand to other areas in the coming weeks as they add more massage therapists to the platform. Customers in Melbourne can make bookings online from the Blys website: www.getblys.com.au/melbourne/



About Blys



Blys is an online platform that connects clients with qualified mobile massage therapists in as little as an hour. Founded in early 2016 in Sydney, Blys have helped hundreds of clients who seek professional massage therapy in their home or hotel to find therapist, whilst creating significant income opportunities for qualified practitioners.



For more information please visit www.getblys.com.au





CONTACT:

Lauren Vallejera

Company: Blys

Phone: 02 9389 8640

Address: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Email: hello(at)getblys.com.au





More information:

http://https://getblys.com.au/



PressRelease by

Blys

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 07:18

Language: English

News-ID 497725

Character count: 2378

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Blys



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease