Apple Pay Launches in Singapore

Apple Pay is a service that mobile users have been taking advantage of in North America for some time and now residents in Southeast Asia can also use the convenient method of payment on a regular basis.

There are a variety of benefits associated with Apple Pay and Singaporeans are wondering how its going to change the way that they shop on a regular basis.



Apple Pay has been popular in the United States and Canada, along with the United Kingdom, Australia, and China. In the future, the company is looking to offer service throughout Spain and Hong Kong within the year. Its said to be one of the most convenient ways to shop whether youre browsing online or in person.



The first step that youll need to take when you start using Apple Pay is to input your credit card information into your own personal digital wallet. You will need to take a picture of the card and input the CVV number and expiration date before its eligible for use. When you go to pay for your purchase, your phone will use NFC technology to wirelessly contact payment readers wherever you are making your purchase. This process is exactly the same as using an ez-link card.



In Singapore there are over 30,000 different retailers that are currently accepting Apple Pay as a form of payment as they are equipped with the right contactless readers needed for your digital wallet. 3 of the most popular retailers include Starbucks, FairPrice, and Uniqlo.



Its important to remember that Apple Pay isnt an application that works on every Apple device as you will need the latest models with the Touch ID sensor. The sensor is required to authenticate every transaction that you make. Also, the device that you use will have to have NFC technology which is also included only with the newer models including iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPad Air 2, Apple Watch, and iPad Pro.



At this moment in time Apple Pay is only available to shoppers that have American Express credit cards but in the future the company will offer compatibility with other lending institutions including Visa. There hasnt been a specific date set for the implementation of other cards, so technologically advanced shoppers are beginning to sign up for American Express cards so they can begin using the feature on their own.





When choosing the right American Express card for your needs, the companys website offers a list of questions for you to answer in order to be matched to the right card. Ensuring that you read through all of the fine print ranging from cash advances to any annual fees that you will be responsible for. You may also want to consider other incentives that you have the ability to receive from consistent use of your card. If youre simply signing up for an American Express for Apple Pay, choose a smaller limit so you can effectively monitor your purchases until other lending institutions are compatible with the app.



