Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Announces Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2016

London, 29 September 2016 - Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana", AIM: TILS), the research and clinical stage biotechnology company focussing on proprietary drug candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016.

Highlights during the period:

The Company significantly enhanced its commercial and clinical development strength with the addition of highly experienced executives to its senior leadership team and Scientific Advisory Board:

Dr. Robert Evans joined as Vice President of Clinical Sciences, formerly VP of Clinical Development at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tiziano Lazzaretti appointed as Chief Financial Officer, formerly Group Finance Director at Pharmentis.

Professors Kevan Herold and Howard Weiner joined Scientific Advisory Board, providing key leadership and experience in CD3 clinical development.

Foralumab

Initial evaluation of foralumab in two clinical indications: graft vs host disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Milciclib

Continuing in Phase II trials for thymic carcinoma (thymoma) in patients previously treated with chemotherapy.

TZLS-101 / Bcl-3 Inhibitor

Research agreement with Cardiff University, focused on pioneering the development of Bcl-3 inhibitors as potential drugs to treat cancer, has led to the identification of a first-in-class lead clinical candidate, CB1, with potent anti-metastatic activity, and with an impressive in vivo efficacy and safety profile.

This partnership was recognised as the winner of the Innovation in Healthcare category at Cardiff University's Innovation and Impact Awards 2016.

Tiziana intends to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CB1 in June 2017 and expects to move this drug candidate into clinical trials shortly thereafter.

TZLS-214 / c-FLIP

Currently under analysis, a lead candidate is expected to be disclosed later this year.

StemPrinter

Currently under analysis with more details expected later this year.

£0.68m (gross) raised through a convertible loan note in January 2016.

For the six months to 30 June 2016 the consolidated Group made a loss of £2.11m (six months to 30 June 2015: £4.11m).

The Group ended the period with £8.28m cash as at 30 June 2016 (31 Dec 2015: £8.90m).

Highlights post period:

In July Tiziana acquired a unique bio-repository of local samples and data from Sardinian company Shardna SpA.

Residents of Sardinia are among the world's longest living people, with on average 5x greater likelihood of reaching age 100 compared with the USA.

LonGevia Genomics Srl, a regional subsidiary, has been established specifically to develop these assets to identify novel drug targets and diagnostic applications.

"Tiziana Life Sciences has had a successful six months," commented Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder, "We have built on our strong close to last year and the funds raised have enabled us to significantly bolster our pipeline, which now addresses several areas of significant unmet medical need in both cancer and autoimmune diseases. Our award-recognised partnership with Cardiff University is advancing new approaches, such as the inhibition of metastasis, to treat life-threatening cancers. Looking ahead, we are confident of being well positioned to progress these programmes to their next respective value inflection points."

