Actelion to investigate all-oral combination therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 29 September 2016 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN)
announced today that it will investigate the use of combination therapy with
ponesimod and dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera(®)) for patients with relapsing
multiple sclerosis (RMS). The POINT study - which will be conducted under a
Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA - is the first to
assess an all-oral treatment paradigm with the objective to better control this
progressive, debilitating neurological disorder.
Despite recent advances in the treatment of RMS, there remains a considerable
medical need for improved long-term disease control without compromising patient
safety. While combination therapy is a logical next step, it has likely been
limited due to the potential risks associated with the long duration of action
of existing products. Ponesimod, with its short half-life and rapid
reversibility, could provide physicians with greater flexibility and control of
patient treatment. Actelion has generated encouraging preclinical data that
suggests the combination of ponesimod and dimethyl fumarate can be beneficial
while not compromising safety.
Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I have always
believed that combination therapy is the future for the treatment of relapsing
multiple sclerosis. The properties of ponesimod, supported by our preclinical
knowledge and clinical results, all point towards ponesimod being ideally suited
for use in combination. I am very excited that we've gained agreement with
health authorities on this innovative approach, and I look forward to Actelion
generating the data that could change the treatment paradigm in this devastating
disorder."
Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development, commented: "Our
clinical development program for ponesimod in multiple sclerosis was already
innovative when we decided to move into Phase III. OPTIMUM is the first study in
MS to target superiority over a commercialized oral therapy. It also includes a
number of patient oriented outcome assessments. With POINT, the first trial in
active RMS adding one oral drug to another, we will assess the clinical utility
of combination therapy with ponesimod, to offer patients better control of their
disease."
Actelion initiated the Phase III program in RMS in April 2015 with OPTIMUM, a
superiority study to compare the efficacy and safety of ponesimod to that of
teriflunomide (Aubagio(®)). Enrollment for this study is expected to be
completed around the end of 2016.
The company will provide an update on the ponesimod program and an opportunity
for Q&A at the upcoming quarterly reporting investor conference call on 20
October 2016.
ABOUT THE POINT STUDY
POINT (POnesImod aNd Tecfidera) is a prospective, multicenter, randomized,
double-blind, parallel group, add-on, placebo-controlled, superiority study with
ponesimod in patients with RMS. The study is designed to compare the efficacy,
safety, and tolerability of add-on therapy with ponesimod 20 mg vs. placebo in
adult patients with active RMS who are treated with dimethyl fumarate
(Tecfidera(®)).
Approximately 600 patients receiving dimethyl fumarate twice daily for at least
6 months will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to ponesimod 20 mg or placebo.
Treatment will be given until the last patient enrolled into the study has been
treated for 60 weeks, with expected average treatment duration of 2 years, and
for a maximum duration of 3 years. Enrollment is expected to start before the
end of 2016.
The primary objective of the study is to determine whether add-on therapy with
ponesimod reduces relapse frequency as compared to placebo in patients with
active relapsing multiple sclerosis who are treated with Tecfidera. The primary
endpoint is the Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR), which is defined as the number of
confirmed relapses per patient and year, from randomization up to the end of the
study.
Secondary objectives focus on assessing the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
add-on therapy with ponesimod versus placebo in patients with relapsing multiple
sclerosis who are treated with Tecfidera. Corresponding efficacy and safety
endpoints include the time to 12-week CDA (Confirmed Disability Accumulation)
and Adverse Events leading to premature discontinuation of treatment.
###
ABOUT PONESIMOD
Ponesimod is an orally active, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1
(S1P(1)) immunomodulator. Ponesimod prevents lymphocytes from leaving lymph
nodes, thereby reducing circulating blood lymphocyte counts and preventing
infiltration of lymphocytes into target tissues. The lymphocyte count reduction
is rapid, dose-responsive, is sustained with continued dosing and quickly
reversed upon discontinuation. Initial results suggest that ponesimod does not
cause lymphotoxicity by destroying lymphocytes or interfering with their
cellular function. Other blood cells e.g. cells of the innate immune system are
largely unaffected. Ponesimod is therefore considered a promising new oral agent
for the treatment of a variety of autoimmune disorders.
ABOUT OPTIMUM
OPTIMUM (Oral Ponesimod versus Teriflunomide In relapsing MUltiple sclerosis) is
a Phase III multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel group, active-
controlled superiority study to compare the efficacy and safety of ponesimod to
teriflunomide in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). The study
aims to determine whether ponesimod is more efficacious than teriflunomide in
reducing relapses. The study is expected to enroll approximately 1'100 patients,
randomized in 2 groups in a 1:1 ratio to receive ponesimod 20 mg/day or
teriflunomide 14 mg/ day. Treatment period is 108 weeks, and the study is
expected to last a little over 3 years.
ABOUT THE PHASE IIb STUDY WITH PONESIMOD IN MS
Actelion's decision from April 2015 to move into Phase III development was based
on the Phase IIb dose-finding study with ponesimod in patients with relapsing-
remitting multiple sclerosis. A total of 464 patients were randomized into this
study and the efficacy, safety and tolerability of three ponesimod doses (10,
20 and 40 mg/day) versus placebo, administered once daily for 24 weeks, was
evaluated.
The primary endpoint of this study was defined as the cumulative number of new
gadolinium-enhancing lesions on T1-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
scans at weeks 12, 16, 20 and 24 after study drug initiation. A key secondary
endpoint of this study was the annualized relapse rate over 24 weeks of
treatment.
Patients who completed 24 weeks of treatment were offered the opportunity to
enter into an extension study. This ongoing trial is investigating the long-term
safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 10 and 20 mg/day of ponesimod in patients
with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, in a double-blind fashion. The
study continues to provide extensive safety and efficacy information for
ponesimod in this indication, with some patients treated for more than 6 years.
ABOUT MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS
Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder of the central nervous system and
is the most common cause of progressive neurological disability in young adults.
It is a disease caused by a cascade of events involving an activation of the
immune system, acute focal inflammatory demyelinating lesions with limited
remyelination and axonal loss, culminating in chronic multifocal sclerotic
plaques in the brain and spinal cord.
Patients suffering from multiple sclerosis experience a heterogeneous collection
of clinical symptoms, an unpredictable course and a variable prognosis. A large
variety of symptoms and signs of multiple sclerosis result from axonal
demyelination and axonal loss, with a corresponding slowing or blockade of
axonal conduction at affected sites of the brain and spinal cord. Repeated
episodes of disease activity may lead to a progressive loss of neurological
function.
The incidence of multiple sclerosis is about 7 cases per 100,000 persons per
year and, although the etiology of multiple sclerosis is still unknown, the
prevalence rate varies between ethnic origins and geographical latitudes,
ranging from 50 to 120 per 100,000. It is widely accepted that it is an immune-
mediated, demyelinating disease precipitated by unknown environmental factors in
genetically susceptible people.
Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) is the most common type of
multiple sclerosis (MS), affecting approximately 85% of MS patients at time of
diagnosis. RRMS is characterized by unpredictable episodes, called relapses, of
acute worsening of neurologic function. With RRMS, these relapses are typically
followed by periods of remission. A patient diagnosed with RMS (relapsing
multiple sclerosis) has experienced at least 2 relapses and has
brain lesions consistent with RMS. Some patients with early stage secondary
progressive MS will still experience relapses. In our Phase III program we
enroll patients who experience relapses, no matter which form of MS they have.
Actelion Ltd.
Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with
significant unmet medical needs.
Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our
portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional
Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.
Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by
health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher
disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from
systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all
key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and
Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,
Switzerland.
Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as
part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI®). All trademarks
are legally protected by their respective owners.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 61 565 62 62
www.actelion.com
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
