ING reduces its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 3.9% with the sale of 46.7 million shares for EUR 490 million

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









ING today announced the sale of 46.7 million ordinary shares of Kotak Mahindra

Bank (Kotak). The shares were sold at a price of INR 782.32 per share. Gross

proceeds to ING from the offering amount to approximately EUR 490 million (at

the current exchange rate). The sale reduces ING's stake in Kotak from currently

6.4% to 3.9%. ING's remaining stake in Kotak will be subject to a 90 day lock-up

following settlement of the transaction which is expected to occur on 4 October

2016.



The transaction will not have a material impact on ING's profit and loss

account, shareholders' equity or capital ratios.



ING obtained its stake in Kotak through the merger of ING Vysya Bank with Kotak

Mahindra Bank, which was effective from 1 April 2015. Following a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) signed on 5 June 2015, Kotak and ING will continue to co-

operate on cross-border business opportunities and to leverage each other's

network's for the benefit of their respective client bases. Furthermore, ING

remains active in servicing the international business of Indian clients through

its global Wholesale Banking franchise.



Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of India's leading banks, offering a complete range

of banking products. Kotak shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange

Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India (KOTAKBANK).



Kotak Securities Limited acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner and

Sole Stock Broker for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets India Private

Limited, Deutsche Equities India Private Limited and J.P. Morgan India Private

Limited acted as Joint Bookrunners.







Note for editors



For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates

can be found in the Newsroom or via the (at)ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING

operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr.



Footage (B-roll) of ING is available via videobankonline.com, or can be

requested by emailing info(at)videobankonline.com. ING presentations are available

at SlideShare.





Press enquiries Investor enquiries



Carolien van der Giessen ING Group Investor Relations



+31 20 576 6386 +31 20 576 6396



Carolien.van.der.Giessen(at)ing.com Investor.Relations(at)ing.com









ING PROFILE



ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering

banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank

is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's

52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in

over 40 countries.



ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, ING.AS),

Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).



Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, which is evidenced by

the number one position among 395 banks ranked by Sustainalytics. ING Group

shares are being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the

Banks industry group.







IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION



Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about ING

Groep N.V. and/ or ING Bank N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU

Regulation No 596/ 2014.



Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including,

without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other

forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and

assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events

may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation:

(1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in

ING's core markets, (2) changes in performance of financial markets, including

developing markets, (3) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the

euro, (4) potential consequences of European Union countries leaving the

European Union, (5) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with,

sources of liquidity such as interbank funding, as well as conditions in the

credit markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty

creditworthiness, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes

affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer

behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws and

regulations, (11) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory

authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to purchase accounting assumptions and

methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future

availability to us of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry

forwards, (14) changes in credit ratings, (15) ING's ability to achieve

projected operational synergies and (16) the other risks and uncertainties

detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the Risk

Factors contained therein) and ING's more recent disclosures, including press

releases, which are available on www.ING.com. Any forward looking statements

made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are made, and, ING

assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other

jurisdiction.



















pdf version of press release:

http://hugin.info/130668/R/2045406/764073.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ING Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ing.com



PressRelease by

ING Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 497740

Character count: 6934

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ING Group

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 96



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease