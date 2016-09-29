(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ING today announced the sale of 46.7 million ordinary shares of Kotak Mahindra
Bank (Kotak). The shares were sold at a price of INR 782.32 per share. Gross
proceeds to ING from the offering amount to approximately EUR 490 million (at
the current exchange rate). The sale reduces ING's stake in Kotak from currently
6.4% to 3.9%. ING's remaining stake in Kotak will be subject to a 90 day lock-up
following settlement of the transaction which is expected to occur on 4 October
2016.
The transaction will not have a material impact on ING's profit and loss
account, shareholders' equity or capital ratios.
ING obtained its stake in Kotak through the merger of ING Vysya Bank with Kotak
Mahindra Bank, which was effective from 1 April 2015. Following a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) signed on 5 June 2015, Kotak and ING will continue to co-
operate on cross-border business opportunities and to leverage each other's
network's for the benefit of their respective client bases. Furthermore, ING
remains active in servicing the international business of Indian clients through
its global Wholesale Banking franchise.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of India's leading banks, offering a complete range
of banking products. Kotak shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange
Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India (KOTAKBANK).
Kotak Securities Limited acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner and
Sole Stock Broker for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets India Private
Limited, Deutsche Equities India Private Limited and J.P. Morgan India Private
Limited acted as Joint Bookrunners.
ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering
banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank
is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's
52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in
over 40 countries.
ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, ING.AS),
Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).
Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, which is evidenced by
the number one position among 395 banks ranked by Sustainalytics. ING Group
shares are being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the
Banks industry group.
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about ING
Groep N.V. and/ or ING Bank N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU
Regulation No 596/ 2014.
Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including,
without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other
forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and
assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events
may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation:
(1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in
ING's core markets, (2) changes in performance of financial markets, including
developing markets, (3) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the
euro, (4) potential consequences of European Union countries leaving the
European Union, (5) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with,
sources of liquidity such as interbank funding, as well as conditions in the
credit markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty
creditworthiness, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes
affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer
behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws and
regulations, (11) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory
authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to purchase accounting assumptions and
methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future
availability to us of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry
forwards, (14) changes in credit ratings, (15) ING's ability to achieve
projected operational synergies and (16) the other risks and uncertainties
detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the Risk
Factors contained therein) and ING's more recent disclosures, including press
releases, which are available on www.ING.com. Any forward looking statements
made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are made, and, ING
assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other
jurisdiction.
