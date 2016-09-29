Nets A/S: Major shareholder announcement

29 September 2016







Major shareholder announcement



Nets A/S ("Nets") hereby announces that it has received the following

notification pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act

regarding BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect holding of shares in Nets.



BlackRock, Inc. has notified Nets of its indirect holding (through a number of

controlled entities) of 14,607,239 shares in Nets of a nominal value of DKK 1

each, corresponding to 7.3% of the share capital and voting rights in Nets.



For additional information, please contact



Nets A/S

Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Group Communications +45 29 48 78 83

Lars Østmoe, Head of Investor Relations +47 913 47 177











