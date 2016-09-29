Nets A/S: Major shareholder announcement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Company announcement Nets A/S
No. 14/2016 Lautrupbjerg 10
DK-2750 Ballerup
www.nets.eu
Company Registration no. 37427497
29 September 2016
Major shareholder announcement
Nets A/S ("Nets") hereby announces that it has received the following
notification pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act
regarding BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect holding of shares in Nets.
BlackRock, Inc. has notified Nets of its indirect holding (through a number of
controlled entities) of 14,607,239 shares in Nets of a nominal value of DKK 1
each, corresponding to 7.3% of the share capital and voting rights in Nets.
- Ends -
For additional information, please contact
Nets A/S
Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Group Communications +45 29 48 78 83
Lars Østmoe, Head of Investor Relations +47 913 47 177
Company_announcement_no14_Major_shareholder_announcement_(UK):
http://hugin.info/173023/R/2045412/764074.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nets A/S via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://www.nets.eu/
Date: 09/29/2016 - 07:45
Language: English
News-ID 497741
Character count: 1716
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Nets A/S
Stadt: Ballerup
Number of hits: 91
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.707
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|33
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|345
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.