Nets A/S: Major shareholder announcement

ID: 497741
Company announcement Nets A/S
No. 14/2016 Lautrupbjerg 10
  DK-2750 Ballerup

www.nets.eu
Company Registration no. 37427497

29 September 2016



Major shareholder announcement

Nets A/S ("Nets") hereby announces that it has received the following
notification pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act
regarding BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect holding of shares in Nets.

BlackRock, Inc. has notified Nets of its indirect holding (through a number of
controlled entities) of 14,607,239 shares in Nets of a nominal value of DKK 1
each, corresponding to 7.3% of the share capital and voting rights in Nets.

For additional information, please contact

Nets A/S
Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Group Communications +45 29 48 78 83
Lars Østmoe, Head of Investor Relations +47 913 47 177





