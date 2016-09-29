ABLYNX'S FIRST-IN-CLASS WHOLLY-OWNED ANTI-vWF NANOBODY, CAPLACIZUMAB, MAY HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO REDUCE MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED TTP

GHENT, Belgium, 29 September 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

announced that it will today present additional data from post-hoc analyses of

the Phase II TITAN study of its wholly-owned Nanobody®, caplacizumab, in

patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), at the first

European Congress on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ECTH), being held from 28-30

September 2016 in The Hague, The Netherlands. Shortly after the conference, the

presentation will be available on the Ablynx website under the R&D portfolio

Acquired TTP is an acute, ultra-rare, life-threatening blood clotting disorder

in which uncontrolled platelet aggregation and microclot formation cause small

blood vessel occlusions throughout the body[1], resulting in thrombotic

complications and widespread organ damage[2]. Despite the current standard-of-

care treatment of daily plasma exchange (PEX) and immunosuppression, episodes of

aTTP are still associated with a mortality rate of up to 20%, with most deaths

occurring within 30 days of diagnosis[3]. Furthermore, patients are at risk of

acute thromboembolic complications (e.g. stroke, venous thrombosis and

myocardial infarction) and of recurrence of disease. In addition, some patients

are refractory to therapy[4], which is associated with a very poor prognosis for

survival of an acute episode of aTTP. Data from the French Reference Center for

Thrombotic Microangiopathies showed that 50% of patients who died from an acute

episode were refractory to treatment[5].



Post-hoc analyses of the Phase II TITAN study data were performed to assess the

impact of caplacizumab on a composite endpoint of major thromboembolic



complications and aTTP-related mortality, as well as on refractoriness to

standard treatment. The results demonstrate that a clinically meaningful lower

proportion of subjects treated with caplacizumab experienced one or more major

thromboembolic events, or died, as compared to placebo (11.4% versus 43.2%). In

addition, fewer caplacizumab-treated patients, compared to those who received

placebo, were refractory[6] to treatment (5.7% versus 21.6%; and 0% versus

10.8%, respectively depending on the definition of refractoriness(4)). There

were two deaths in the placebo group and both those patients were refractory to

treatment; no deaths were reported in the caplacizumab group.



A Phase III confirmatory study of caplacizumab is currently ongoing which

includes prospectively defined assessments of these clinically relevant

endpoints.



Professor Flora Peyvandi, Principal Investigator for the TITAN study at IRCCS

Maggiore Hospital Foundation, University of Milan, Italy, commented: "Acquired

TTP is a very severe disease with high unmet medical need. Any new treatment

option would need to act fast to immediately inhibit the formation of micro-

clots in order to protect the patient during the acute phase of the disease and

so have the potential to avoid the resulting complications. The topline results

and the subsequent post-hoc analyses of the Phase II TITAN data demonstrate that

caplacizumab has the potential to reduce the major morbidity and mortality

associated with acquired TTP, and confirm our conviction that it should become

an important pillar in the management of acquired TTP."



About caplacizumab



Caplacizumab is a highly potent and selective bivalent anti-von Willebrand

Factor (vWF) Nanobody that received Orphan Drug Designation in the United States

and Europe in 2009. Caplacizumab blocks the interaction of ultra-large vWF

multimers (ULvWF) with platelets and, therefore, has an immediate effect on

platelet aggregation and the ensuing formation and accumulation of the

microclots that cause the severe thrombocytopenia and organ and tissue damage in

aTTP. This immediate effect protects the patient from the manifestations of the

disease while the underlying disease process resolves.



The efficacy and safety of caplacizumab in conjunction with the standard of care

(PEX) were evaluated in the Phase II TITAN study in 75 patients with aTTP.

Caplacizumab was well-tolerated and the primary endpoint of reduction in time to

platelet normalisation was met (p=0.005). Treatment with caplacizumab resulted

in a nearly 40% reduction in time to platelet count normalisation as compared to

placebo (i.e., a faster reversion of thrombocytopenia with consequent reduced

use of PEX). Moreover, during treatment, caplacizumab reduced aTTP recurrences

by 71% compared to placebo when administered as an adjunct to standard of

care[7].



These Phase II results will serve as the basis for filing for conditional

approval of caplacizumab in Europe in early 2017. The confirmatory Phase III

HERCULES study is currently ongoing and will support the BLA filing in the

United States. Results from this Phase III study are expected by the end of

2017.



Caplacizumab has the potential to be the first therapeutic specifically approved

for the treatment of acquired TTP.



About aTTP



aTTP is an acute, ultra-rare, life-threatening, blood clotting disorder,

affecting up to 11 per million people worldwide. It has a sudden onset caused by

impaired activity of the ADAMTS13 enzyme (typically <10% of that in normal

plasma), leaving ULvWF molecules uncleaved (vWF is an important protein involved

in the blood clotting process). These ULvWF molecules spontaneously bind to

blood platelets, resulting in severe thrombocytopenia (very low platelet count)

and micro-clot formation in small blood vessels throughout the body, leading to

thrombotic complications and widespread organ damage.



Up to 20% of patients die from an initial aTTP episode with most deaths

occurring within 30 days of diagnosis. In addition to the acute risks of the

disease, patients experiencing an episode of aTTP may suffer long-term

consequences such as cognitive deficits, depression, and arterial

hypertension[8], and are at risk for recurrence. The recurrence rate ranges from

10-84%[9] and typically occur within 1-2 years[10], but recurrences have been

reported up to 30 years after the initial episode[11].





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com







