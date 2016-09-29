Gemalto Contactless wearable wins Juniper Research Future Digital Award

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, Sept. 29, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, is celebrating a 2016 Future Digital Award from
Juniper Research, a respected industry analyst, for its Celego contactless
wristband for transport ticketing and other value added services. The Celego won
Best Consumer Offer of Juniper's Commerce and Fintech awards category,
reflecting its ability to embed a rich mix of secure contactless services in a
stylish and convenient wearable.
The consumer product incorporates Gemalto's latest breakthrough in the wearables
market, a highly miniaturized chip and antenna that can incorporate all the
capabilities of a standard contactless travel card or pass, as well as EMV
payments and other ticketing applications, for example. The Celego wristband
will work seamlessly with NFC smartphones to facilitate easy reloading of travel
credit.
Multi-functional contactless wearables can eliminate the need to carry cash or
tickets, making them ideal for transportation as well as a wide range of other
applications including major music and sporting events and venues. The Celego
wristband was launched commercially in the transport sector for the first time
by bus, tram and metro operator Keolis in the French city of Lille during the
Euro 2016 football tournament this summer. Saracens, one of the UK's most
successful rugby union clubs, has also deployed Gemalto wristbands to offer fans
speedy and secure contactless payments for food and drink at the Allianz Park
stadium in London.
"Contactless transactions and wearable technologies are two of the most powerful
trends currently shaping the consumer domain," said Nitin Bhas, Head of Juniper
Research. "The Gemalto wearable product makes it easy for providers to reap the
benefits of both, making their service offers even more attractive, particularly
to young, tech-savvy and fashion-conscious customers."
"Wearables add a new dimension to the contactless experience, offering end users
even higher standards of speed, convenience and safety," said Serge Barbe, SVP
Software and Products at Gemalto. "Naturally we are honored to receive this
prestigious award from Juniper, which follows the success of the first ever
commercial deployment of the Celego wristband, earlier this summer in France."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2045150/763901.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 09/29/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 497743
Character count: 4874
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
