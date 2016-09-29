Gemalto Contactless wearable wins Juniper Research Future Digital Award

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Amsterdam, Sept. 29, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, is celebrating a 2016 Future Digital Award from

Juniper Research, a respected industry analyst, for its Celego contactless

wristband for transport ticketing and other value added services. The Celego won

Best Consumer Offer of Juniper's Commerce and Fintech awards category,

reflecting its ability to embed a rich mix of secure contactless services in a

stylish and convenient wearable.



The consumer product incorporates Gemalto's latest breakthrough in the wearables

market, a highly miniaturized chip and antenna that can incorporate all the

capabilities of a standard contactless travel card or pass, as well as EMV

payments and other ticketing applications, for example. The Celego wristband

will work seamlessly with NFC smartphones to facilitate easy reloading of travel

credit.



Multi-functional contactless wearables can eliminate the need to carry cash or

tickets, making them ideal for transportation as well as a wide range of other

applications including major music and sporting events and venues. The Celego

wristband was launched commercially in the transport sector for the first time

by bus, tram and metro operator Keolis in the French city of Lille during the

Euro 2016 football tournament this summer. Saracens, one of the UK's most

successful rugby union clubs, has also deployed Gemalto wristbands to offer fans

speedy and secure contactless payments for food and drink at the Allianz Park

stadium in London.



"Contactless transactions and wearable technologies are two of the most powerful

trends currently shaping the consumer domain," said Nitin Bhas, Head of Juniper

Research. "The Gemalto wearable product makes it easy for providers to reap the

benefits of both, making their service offers even more attractive, particularly



to young, tech-savvy and fashion-conscious customers."



"Wearables add a new dimension to the contactless experience, offering end users

even higher standards of speed, convenience and safety," said Serge Barbe, SVP

Software and Products at Gemalto. "Naturally we are honored to receive this

prestigious award from Juniper, which follows the success of the first ever

commercial deployment of the Celego wristband, earlier this summer in France."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



Gemalto media contacts:



Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com











Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2045150/763901.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 497743

Character count: 4874

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease