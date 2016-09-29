MorphoSys and Galapagos Start First-In-Patient Dosing of IL-17C Antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis

MorphoSys and Galapagos Start First-In-Patient Dosing of IL-17C Antibody MOR106

in Atopic Dermatitis

* Ongoing phase 1 study in healthy volunteers now advanced to investigate

MOR106 in patients with atopic dermatitis

* Favorable safety results shown in healthy volunteers receiving single

ascending doses (SAD) in the study to date

* MOR106 first publicly disclosed antibody targeting IL-17C in clinical

studies worldwide



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) and

Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announced today that the first patient

with atopic dermatitis was dosed in an ongoing clinical phase 1 study with their

jointly discovered and developed human monoclonal antibody MOR106 against IL-

17C.



"We are delighted that MOR106 is now being investigated in patients after

favorable safety results were shown in healthy volunteers. We see a high unmet

medical need for novel antibody therapies in inflammatory skin disorders such as

atopic dermatitis. MOR106 is designed to selectively target and inhibit IL-17C,

a cytokine related to dermal inflammation", commented Dr. Arndt Schottelius,

Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG.



"Progression into clinical testing in patients suffering from atopic dermatitis

is an important step forward in the development of this novel antibody. We are

looking forward to find out how this translates into safety and pharmacokinetics

in patients", says Dr. Piet Wigerinck, CSO of Galapagos.



MOR106 is the first publicly disclosed monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17C in

clinical development worldwide. IL-17C has been shown to be distinct from other

members of the IL-17 cytokine family and to play an important and pro-



inflammatory role in certain skin disorders.



The primary objective of the ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-

controlled phase 1 study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability. As

secondary endpoints, the study will assess pharmacokinetics and potential

immunogenicity of MOR106.



The first part of the study is being conducted as a single center study in 56

healthy volunteers, evaluating single ascending doses (SAD) as intravenous

infusion compared to placebo. To date, MOR106 has shown favorable safety and PK

results administered to healthy volunteers in the ongoing study. This has

triggered the start of the second part of the study investigating multiple

ascending doses (MAD) compared to placebo in approximately 24 patients with

moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in several European study centers. As

previously reported, topline results of the complete study, including the MAD

part in patients and further results from the SAD part in healthy volunteers,

are expected for the second half of 2017.







About IL-17C

IL-17C has been shown to be distinct from other members of the IL-17 cytokine

family. In inflammatory skin disorders, IL-17C has been identified as an

important pro-inflammatory mediator.



About MOR106 and the collaboration in the field of antibodies

MOR106 is the first publicly disclosed human monoclonal antibody designed to

selectively target IL-17C in clinical development worldwide. It has been shown

to potently inhibit the binding of IL-17C to its receptor and thus to inhibit

its biological activity. Results in rodent inflammatory skin models of atopic

dermatitis and psoriasis supports clinical development of MOR106.



MOR106 arises from a strategic discovery and co-development alliance between

Galapagos and MorphoSys, in which both companies contribute their core

technologies and expertise. Galapagos provides the disease-related biology

including cellular assays and targets discovered using its target discovery

platform. MorphoSys contributes its Ylanthia antibody technology to generate

fully human antibodies directed against the target and contributes full CMC

development of this compound. Galapagos and MorphoSys will continue to co-

develop MOR106 further in the clinic.



About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis, also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic pruritic (itching)

inflammatory skin disease that most frequently starts in early childhood, often

persists into adulthood, but may also have an adult onset. According to

GlobalData (2015), there were 29.1 million moderate-affected and 16.4 million

severe-affected patients out of total 66.3 million atopic dermatitis patients in

the 9 major markets (US, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India)

in 2014. The main features of atopic dermatitis are the impairment of the skin

barrier and dysfunction of the immune system accompanied with dry skin and

severe pruritus that is associated with cutaneous hyperactivity to various

environmental stimuli. The pruritus (itching) may lead to sleep loss, anxiety,

depression and impaired social life and is therefore considered as highest

therapeutic need in atopic dermatitis.



About MorphoSys

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company

specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with

novel modes of action. The Galapagos pipeline comprises Phase3, 2, 1, pre-

clinical and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis,

osteoarthritis and other indications. The Company has discovered and developed

filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead Galapagos aims to bring this JAK1-

selective inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world.

Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines

that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service

subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 460 employees, operating from its

Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and

Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.



MorphoSys forward looking statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated,

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.



Galapagos forward looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements

regarding the anticipated timing of clinical studies with MOR106 and the

progression and results of such studies. Galapagos cautions the reader that

forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-

looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity,

performance or achievements of Galapagos, or industry results, to be materially

different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and

liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. In addition, even if Galapagos' results, performance,

financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which

it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be

predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that

may result in differences are the inherent uncertainties associated with

competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and

regulatory approval requirements (including that data from the ongoing clinical

trial with MOR106 may not support registration or further development of MOR106

due to safety, efficacy or other reasons), estimating the commercial potential

of MOR106 and Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with third parties

(including its collaboration partner for MOR106, MorphoSys). A further list and

description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in

Galapagos' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports,

including in Galapagos' most recent 20-F filing and subsequent filings and

reports filed by Galapagos with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader

is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of

this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such

forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its

expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or

circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the

likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-

looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.



For more information, please contact:



