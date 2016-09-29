Marapharm Announces A $5.5 USD Bond Offering



(firmenpresse) - Marapharm Announces A $5.5 USD Bond Offering



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - September 28, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. (Marapharm) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible bonds for gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 USD at an issue price of $10,000 per bond, bearing compound interest at the annual rate of 8.5% until the maturity date of November 30, 2019. The offering is open for subscription until November 30, 2016, or until determined by the directors of Marapharm, and may be closed in tranches. The proceeds from the private placement will be used as a debt facility for Marapharm Las Vegas, LLC (MLV) and the bonds will be secured by the assets of MLV, which include real property, buildings, 3 special use licenses for 300,000 square feet of medical marijuana cultivation, and equipment. The bonds will be open for prepayment without penalty, with monthly payments of principal and interest beginning 4 months from the closing date. In addition, Marapharm has agreed to issue a 3% bonus (or $300) for each bond issued, such bonus to be payable with Marapharm common shares at a deemed price of $0.75 per share on the closing date. The bonds, in part or full, will be convertible into common shares of Marapharm at the conversion price of $1.00 per share for year 1, $2.00 per share for year 2, and $3 per share for year 3. A finders fee of up to 10% is payable to finders. MLV intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement to pay for equipment, operating capital costs, and construction of MLV starter facilities for growing, testing, and staffing operations in Las Vegas, Nevada.



ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

STOCK EXCHANGES:



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.







Marapharm Ventures Inc.

