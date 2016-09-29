Cherrystone Auctions Clarifies Its Consignment Policy In An Informative Free-For-Download Brochure.

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc., a stamp auction house, has defined its consignment process in a brief but informative brochure.

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc. is a globally renowned stamp auctioneering company headquartered in New York City. The company has posted a downloadable brochure on its website explaining its customer-friendly consignment process.



According to the company's website, Cherrystone Auctions has one of the best consignment policies in the world. The company has created a brochure to explain and clarify its consignment policy to its clients. The free-for-download brochure is titled: "Selling your Stamp Collection Advantageously Through Cherrystone Auctions: A brief guide to the consignment process."



The brochure is divided into several sections all featuring valuable information. After an introduction and a short history of the company, the brochure explains the benefits of using auctions in a few compelling sentences. Thereafter, Cherrystone Auctions lists many reasons why its consignment policy is the best for philatelists wishing to buy or sell their collections. Among the many reasons listed, some of the most compelling include convenience, expertise, reserve prices, extraordinary results, and aggressive marketing. Apparently, the company offers reserve prices for all lots sold on its public auctions. Also, stamp sellers are offered interest-free advances of up to 75% of the estimated item price; subject to the auctioneers discretion.



The brochure also features a compressed version of the company's consignment procedure. Under this section, the company features specific policy details including the minimum consignment value for stamp sellers. The company's commission and lotting terms are also indicated. Cherrystone Auctions also hints at some of their aforementioned "aggressive marketing" tactics by describing the nature of its catalogues. The company mentions other relevant details including their insurance, advances and payment policies. The brochure also explains the procedure of delivering philatelic materials to Cherrystone Auctions and their estate planning practices. The brochure ends with a colorful collection of high-value philatelic items sold in the company's recent public auctions and a list of important collections sold by Cherrystone Auctions in the past. For more information, clients are advised to download the brochure from the company's website for free, found at https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/consignment.asp





Cherrystone Auctions is a highly reputed stamp auctioneer based in the United States. Ranked among the worlds leading philatelic auction houses, Cherrystone Auctions was founded as a retail store in 1967. After having been in operation for close to five decades, the company has established itself as go-to source of rare and valuable stamps and postal history. The family owned and operated company is mostly famous for its highly successful public auctions that are held every six weeks in the company's New York galleries. The public sales feature many types of philatelic materials including rare stamps, classics, air post, proofs and essays, and back of the book items. According to the company's website, it specializes in "high-quality United States and Worldwide postal history, including some of the great Rarities of the World." In addition to the United States, the company offers philatelic materials from all over the world including Asia, France and Colonies, German Area including States, Colonies and Occupation, Great Britain with British Commonwealth, and Russia among others.



Contact:

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Address: 119 West 57th Street, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: 212-977-7734

Email: info(at)cherrystoneauctions.com

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com





