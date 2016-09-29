Versus Systems Signs TIER1 Accessories, New Prizing Partner For Prize-Based Video Game Platform

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS)(CSE: VS.CN)(FRANKFURT: BMVA) has signed an agreement with innovative gaming accessories and licensed collectables manufacturer TIER1 to provide prizes for players and spectators participating in Versus-enabled video games. This prizing partnership will provide video game developers and publishers the ability to offer their players unique accessories, peripherals and licensed products.

TIER1 Accessories designs, develops, manufactures, and markets performance enhancing gaming peripherals and licensed collectables. An innovation leader in the industry, TIER1 represents the pinnacle of design sensibility and utility, providing gamers from novice to pro the tools they need to perform beyond their typical skill thresholds. TIER1 is headquartered in Irvine, California and can be found at and across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as (at)Tier1VGA.

"The TIER1 team and I are thrilled to partner with Versus Systems," notes Gerard Lambert Block, Vice President at TIER1. "The new paradigm of gamer engagement delivered by Versus Systems will radically alter what it means to be a competitive player or fan. We look forward to the impact Versus Systems will have upon the videogame industry and winning players enjoying TIER1 products."

About TIER1 Accessories

TIER1 Accessories designs performance focused controllers, peripherals and licensed collectable products for gamers in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and across Europe. TIER1's announced licensed product lines include light and sound figures based on the Street Fighter® franchise created by Capcom Co. Ltd. as well as the Precision Armory blind pick series based on the upcoming Titanfall®2 developed by Respawn Entertainment, LLC and published by Electronic Arts, Inc. TIER1 products are currently carried around the world at GameStop, ThinkGeek.com, EB Games, Sears, Hot Topic, SimplyMac, Bic Camera and Yodabashi.

About Versus

Versus, a Nevada corporation with offices in Los Angeles, is developing a software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches and tournaments of their games. This proprietary technology is currently being integrated into select games that are expected to be in market in Q1 2017.

Reader Advisory

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals, development of technology, timing of completion of technology and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company including the development of its technology, including the effectiveness of the technology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include consumer sentiment towards the Company's technology, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company in securities filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the content of the contents of this news release.

