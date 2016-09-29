NewVoiceMedia Launches Industry-Leading Global Call Routing Architecture to Optimise Contact Centre Management and Customer Experience

, a leading provider of cloud technology which helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced a new, industry-leading global call routing architecture that will dramatically raise the bar on call quality for organisations running contact centres in multiple geographies. This platform enhancement will optimise contact centre management and operations, while ensuring the highest quality customer experience across the world.

NewVoiceMedia enables organisations to use a single call plan in their ContactWorld platform to control their global contact centre assets. By enabling the application to use telephony servers in remote geographies, businesses will now be able to configure and manage their global call centre more effectively through a single central touch point. This allows better management of peak periods and agent shift changes in individual regions as the intelligent overflow capability automatically routes calls to centres with spare capacity, no matter what their location.

The company's enhanced communications network ensures the highest quality customer experience and faster global implementation. It provides businesses with the ability to manage resources across the globe as a single entity, reducing customer wait times while boosting audio quality and service availability for calls in remote regions. For contact centre managers, reporting can be consolidated and simplified, giving businesses a global or local view of performance statistics and reducing administrative overheads.

"NewVoiceMedia delivers a telephony agnostic cloud contact centre with global infrastructure that allows customers to operate a single call plan for all of their globally distributed sales and service agents", comments Ashley Unitt, CTO of NewVoiceMedia. "And with 40 percent of agents using our technology based outside their contact centre's home country, this enhancement could impact around half of the world's global agents.

"Our global network will deliver a superior customer experience through the ability to route calls more effectively across the world with better visibility of agent productivity and centralised management reporting".

"At Eventbrite, offering world-class customer support to our hundreds of thousands of event organisers around the world is critical to our success", said Jeff Stone, Head of Worldwide Customer Experience at Eventbrite. "As such, we're always looking for innovative ways to better serve our customers and are happy to be one of the first to implement the global call routing architecture with NewVoiceMedia".

According to Gartner, "Customer experience (CX) has become a CEO priority, and many enterprises are competing more on the experience than on their products or services. Most enterprises that sell services see revenue that is a multiple of the average for their industry, and, in some cases, they enjoy profits that are orders of magnitude greater than average. The value of CX is undisputed, and CX has become the new battleground for achieving sustainable, differentiated competitive advantage(1)".

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers. Core contact centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability. NewVoiceMedia's new global call routing architecture is currently in an invitation-only Pilot and is expected to be part of its Winter Release.

(1) Gartner, How User Experience Can Make or Break Your Customer Experience, September 2, 2016,

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionises the way organisations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales and marketing team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

Spanning 128 countries and six continents, NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter

