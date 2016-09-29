ISG wins against patent invalidity attack

Gladbeck, 29.09.2016. In the patent invalidity proceedings between the German manufacturer of freefall simulators, Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG) and its US competitor iFLY/SkyVenture (iFLY), the European Patent Office ruled in favor of ISG and fully upheld ISG´s European Patent No. 2 334 553. Unsurprisingly, iFLY did not accept this decision which is 100% in favor of ISG and filed an appeal.

(firmenpresse) - ISG, German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators for professional skydivers, military divisions and the entertainment industry gained a victory at the European Patent Office. ISG manufactures freefall simulators in form of closed recirculating vertical wind tunnels. The wind tunnel technology was developed in cooperation with the Aerospace Department of the University Berlin (Technische Universität Berlin), Germany, and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and design. The first reference facility of ISG opened in 2009 in Bottrop (www. indoor-skydiving.com). Since then, ISG has successfully sold and built many facilities worldwide.

In August 2014, iFLY attacked ISG´s European Patent No. EP 2 334 553 and claimed the lacking validity of the entire patent. This attack completely failed; the European Patent Office has upheld the entire patent without any change and confirmed its full validity in 2016.

In contrast, in the parallel proceeding of ISG against iFLY´s Patent No. EP 2 287 073, the European Patent Office restricted iFLY´s patent significantly confirming that iFLY had tried to illicitly broadened their original patent. Also here, iFLY may decide to appeal the decision.

We are happy about both rulings of the European Patent Office, says Boris Nebe, CEO of ISG. And it confirms the full protection of our patented technology and invention.







More information:

http://www.isg-group.de



Company information / Profile:

Driven by mankind´s dream of flying, ISG develops, manufactures and supplies vertical wind tunnels for professionals and the entertainment industry. The high performance tunnels serve as training centers and at the same time, they offer the latest attraction for the sports and entertainment industry. Our wind tunnels meet the highest standards of German engineering and impress with their quality, safety and the energy efficiency.

PressRelease by

Indoor Skydiving Germany Group

Requests:

Indoor Skydiving Germany GmbH

Anke Culemann

Am Wiesenbusch 2

45966 Gladbeck

E-Mail: anke.culemann(at)isg-group.de

Web: www.isg-group.de



