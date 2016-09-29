Rasdale Stamp Company To Participate In The AAPEX 2016 Ann Arbor Stamp Show

Rasdale Stamp Company, a stamp auction house in Illinois, will participate in the upcoming AAPEX 2016 Ann Arbor Stamp Show on November 5th and 6th.

(firmenpresse) - Rasdale Stamp Company is an internationally reputed stamp company founded in 1932 in Westmont, Illinois. Ranked among the oldest philatelic auctioneers in the United States, the company is renowned for its successful public auctions, which are held several times every year. Rasdale is listed as a stamp dealer in the upcoming AAPEX 2016 Stamp Show, which will be held on November 5-6 at the Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor.



The AAPEX 2016 Ann Arbor Stamp Show is an annual stamp exhibition that is hosted by the Ann Arbor Stamp Club on the first weekend of November every year. The event features exhibitions, bourse and tables for various professional stamp dealers, cachet-makers, and individual collectors. According to the event organizers, anyone can exhibit their philatelic materials at the Annual Stamp Show, provided they contact and register with the hosts. The event is graced by many professional philatelic organizations including the American Philatelic Society, the US Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration. Amateur and youthful collectors are given a chance to interact and get advice, help and information from club members and professional philatelists to expand their hobby. There is also a youth booth, where young kids enjoy fishing through numerous boxes of free stamps. Admission and parking at the event is free, and food and drinks are available at reasonable prices.



This year's annual stamp exhibition will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5 and again from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, November 6. Rasdale will join 28 other dealers from 11 states at the Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College, Michigan. Like other professional stamp dealers, Rasdale will be at the show to display, buy and sell philatelic materials. The company will also participate in various youth mentorship activities. The Washtenaw Community College is located north of I-94 and east of US-23, just north of the Golfside Rd-Clark Rd intersection and the physical address is 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor. For more information regarding the event, visit the Ann Arbor Stamp Club website: http://annarborstampclub.org





Rasdale is a well established stamp house that was founded in Westmont, Illinois in 1932. According to the company's website, "Rasdale Stamp Company is the oldest family owned and operated stamp auction house in the United States." In addition to dealing in rare stamps and coins, the company offers a huge variety of philatelic materials and other popular collectibles. The company also maintains a fully fledged research department, which is backed by a team of expert philatelists. Rasdale has earned a prestigious name for itself as an outstanding stamp auctioneer both in the United States and in the world as a whole. It's vast, rare and authentic philatelic catalog coupled with its phenomenal public auctions have been praised by industry analysts and commentators due to their interactive impact in the stamp collection industry. After sprouting from relatively humble beginnings, this company has (and continues to) grow into one of the most authoritative philatelic brands in the world. More information can be found at http://www.rasdalestamps.com



