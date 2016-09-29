Modeling and Simulation Models in the aftermath of the ENTSO-E RfG Grid Code

Manufacturers of generating units need to prepare for the national implementation of requirement for certified modeling

Energynautics devotes session to RfG implementation at the 15th Wind Integration Workshop in Vienna, 15 - 17 November 2016

Since the Network Code on Requirements for Grid Connection Applicable to all Generators (NC RfG) have been published by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), manufacturers of generating units, project planers etc. hold their breath and await the national implementation. There?s a huge uncertainty especially on what the new requirement on simulation models, as specified by point (c) of Article 15(6), will bring.

Yet, there is no need to dread the consequences of more regulated modeling procedures. In countries such as Germany, where the national grid codes are already very similar to the upcoming implementation of the ENTSO-E standard, expertise is there for the taking.

One pioneer in the field of modeling and simulation models is Energynautics. The Darmstadt based expert on model development of solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery inverters, wind turbines, and combined heat and power plants (CHP) offers sophisticated modeling services. More than 30 models developed by Energynautics have been successfully certified by various German certification authorities.

Therefore, Energynautics is well prepared to develop models for certification in line with the latest regulations. To be able to quickly develop a robust and precise model, Energynautics has developed a number of tools to support the modeling process. These include a system identification tool for parameter tuning and an evaluation tool to determine the accuracy of the model according to FGW TR4 and the new IEC 61400-27-1 standard.

Eckehard Tröster, CEO of Energynautics, emphasizes the importance of state-of-the-art modeling services: ?Especially in the wake of the ENTSO-E legislation, manufacturers of generating units look to us for guidance and expertise. Validation according to German grid codes is the closest you can get to the upcoming rules ? and that?s our area of expertise?. In an effort to share knowledge on the consequences of the ENTSO-E RfG Grid Code implementation, Energynautics specially devotes a much anticipated session to the topic during the 15th Wind Integration Workshop, 15 - 17 November 2016.







