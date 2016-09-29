BIOTRONIK Begins Manufacturing High-Tech Products in Singapore

German Medical Technology Company Adds New Facility to Support Global Growth from the Asia Pacific Region

(PresseBox) - BIOTRONIK announced today that its new center in Singapore has begun operations. This expands the company?s existing hubs in Europe and the United States, and positions manufacturing close to growing Asia Pacific markets.

BIOTRONIK has been a pioneer in implantable pacemakers, defibrillators and stent therapy for over 50 years, and has achieved double-digit revenue growth over the last decades. Its Asia Pacific headquarters have been located in Singapore since 2012.

The new site includes a 1500 m² ISO class 7 cleanroom, supplying the global market with products for the company?s vascular intervention and cardiac rhythm management businesses. It produces Orsiro, the world?s first hybrid drug-eluting coronary stent, along with Solia pacemaker leads.

?Singapore?s skilled workforce, excellent infrastructure and favorable business environment made it a natural choice for BIOTRONIK as we seek to expand our global footprint,? said Erik Trip, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Manufacturing, BIOTRONIK. ?We are building a professional team at the new site and will eventually create hundreds of new jobs in this exciting industry. This investment will support BIOTRONIK?s dynamic growth, both in the Asia Pacific region and globally.?

The company plans to create over 200 jobs for highly-trained operators and professionals in R&D and senior leadership roles, investing more than 30 million Singapore dollars (20 million euros) into operations in the country over the next few years.

?We welcome BIOTRONIK?s decision to establish its Asia Pacific manufacturing facility in Singapore. This is testament to our strong manufacturing workforce, high quality standards, and deep science and engineering capabilities, which are important in the production of implantable cardiovascular devices,? said Weng Si Ho, Director, Biomedical Sciences, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).



?Asia continues to provide an exciting growth opportunity for global medical device companies. We are confident that Singapore will continue to grow as a global medical technology hub, which will enable further economic growth and good jobs created here.?



A global leader in cardio- and endovascular medical technology, BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. Several million patients have received BIOTRONIK implants designed to save and improve the quality of their lives, or have been treated with BIOTRONIK coronary and peripheral vascular intervention products. Since its development of the first German pacemaker in 1963, BIOTRONIK has engineered many innovations, including Magmaris, the first clinically-proven resorbable magnesium scaffold; BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring®; Pulsar, the world's first 4 F compatible stent for treating long lesions; Orsiro, the industry's first hybrid drug-eluting stent; and the world's first implantable cardioverter defibrillators and heart failure therapy devices with ProMRI® technology





Company information / Profile:

A global leader in cardio- and endovascular medical technology, BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. Several million patients have received BIOTRONIK implants designed to save and improve the quality of their lives, or have been treated with BIOTRONIK coronary and peripheral vascular intervention products. Since its development of the first German pacemaker in 1963, BIOTRONIK has engineered many innovations, including Magmaris, the first clinically-proven resorbable magnesium scaffold; BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring®; Pulsar, the world's first 4 F compatible stent for treating long lesions; Orsiro, the industry's first hybrid drug-eluting stent; and the world's first implantable cardioverter defibrillators and heart failure therapy devices with ProMRI® technology





PressRelease by

BIOTRONIK

Date: 09/29/2016 - 10:08

Language: English

News-ID 497763

Character count: 3284

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BIOTRONIK

Stadt: Berlin / Singapore





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease