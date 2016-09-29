New Mushroom & Toadstool Identification App, the first app dedicated solely to British Fungi

'Mushrooms & Toadstools UK' is a new iOS app for the identification of wild fungi in Britain. Despite the number of apps available, this is the only fungus app dedicated to British fungi, using the recognised English names. The release has been timed to coincide with peak mushroom season.

Penny Bun or Cep

The app has been developed by British nature app specialists, iSpiny. The apps main developer, Dr Hilary Lind, explains the idea behind the app: At this time of year, mushrooms and toadstools are popping up everywhere. You dont need to go on a Fungus Foray to find them, just keep an eye on the side of the road, on the way to school, in the park or in the garden.



Dr Lind continues: Identifying mushrooms and toadstools is tricky as they vary so much in appearance. It is best to use an app that only includes British fungi, and one that uses the correct British English names. Our app uses the accepted names from the British Mycological Society so that you know exactly what species you are dealing with.



The first question most people ask when they find a wild mushroom is whether it is edible. Many are, but the risk of confusion with poisonous species is great and the app developers emphasise that no wild fungus should ever be eaten unless the identification has been checked by an expert.



Up to now, most mushroom apps have been developed in Germany or Scandinavia, where mushroom collecting is much more a regular part of life. The iSpiny app aims to popularise mushroom hunting as a hobby in the UK and has kept the app as simple to use as possible. As with other apps in the iSpiny range, it includes an identifier where the user enters simple features such as size and colour to identify the fungus, and features for recording and sharing findings.



'Mushrooms & Toadstools UK' is currently available from the iTunes App Store for a promotional price of 89p, before increasing to its regular price of £2.29.





