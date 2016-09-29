SDL Advances Online Capabilities for OMRON with SDL Web

(firmenpresse) - Global leader in automation enhances its web presence with SDLs cloud-based Web Experience Management solution



Wakefield, MA and Maidenhead, UK  September 29, 2016  SDL today announced that leading automation technology provider OMRON Automation Americas has expanded its use of SDL solutions, selecting SDL Web for Web Experience Management to build a scalable, future-proof web presence.



With significant growth in the Americas, OMRON needed an improved web presence to support current and future expansion. At the same time, the companys leadership was looking to adopt cloud-based solutions in their technology stack to become more agile and hand-off activities that were not core to OMRONs business. They turned to SDL and implementation partner Content Bloom to help make this possible. With SDL Web, OMRON is not only addressing its current web needs, but it is now equipped to master the operational complexity that the company anticipates with the addition of new brands, products and companies in the future.



Content Bloom is currently in the final stages of migrating seven websites onto OMRONs new SDL Web platform in the cloud. It also leverages SDLs Digital Experience Accelerator (DXA), fundamentally changing the way the website is built and deployed.



The DXA framework allows the Content Bloom team to rapidly build web and mobile sites for SDL Web by providing a number of common implementation features out of the box. Another cool benefit of SDLs DXA is that the client can now take full control of their websites and even create new ones without any involvement from technical teams, said John Winter, Principal Solution Architect at Content Bloom.



Forrester predicts that the majority of CIOs will move 40-50 percent of their infrastructure to a cloud-based offering in the next three to five years and OMRON is invested in staying ahead of this curve. As an existing user of SDL Translation Services, adopting SDL Web in the cloud was an ideal way for the company to manage all of its web-related assets via one solution partner.





We want to focus on growing our customer base and positioning OMRON as a leader in industrial automation  not worrying about the infrastructure of our sites, declared Karina Orozco, Digital Media Manager at OMRON Automation Americas. Moving our sites to the cloud made perfect sense. Not only are we lowering the risk and cost of having to maintain these infrastructures ourselves, but we still get full access to everything SDL Web has to offer.



As businesses move increasingly toward the cloud, we are committed to meeting our customers needs for agile cloud-based solutions, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. Successful organizations need a strong web platform to showcase their growth and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with OMRON by enabling them to deliver exceptional web experiences.



To learn more about SDL Web, please visit our webpage.





