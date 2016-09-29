Anam's A2P SMS Firewall a hot favourite with MNOs

ROCCOs independent survey of 170 Mobile Network Operators (MNO) places Anams ASSURE solution at the top.
(firmenpresse) - ROCCOs independent survey of 170 Mobile Network Operators (MNO) places Anams ASSURE solution at the top.
Anams ASSURE solution has shot into a leading position in a survey of MNO opinions on A2P SMS Firewall vendors, as well as earning a coveted Tier 1 supplier status. The comprehensive study asked MNOs to rate 16 leading vendors on 40+ KPIs across multiple aspects of the solution including Business Understanding, Technological Capability, Performance, Reporting and Leadership. Anams solution scored consistently high on all KPIs earning itself a prestigious Tier #1 status.
Commenting on the report findings, Anam CCO, Brian DArcy said that Anams A2P monetisation services reflect close linkage and understanding of the Mobile Operator position. This is a highly complex ecosystem with varied agendas and objectives. Achieving early and incremental revenue gains on Grey Route traffic for the operator is Anams concern and the intelligent reporting element of our solution is essential for dynamic A2P traffic monitoring and anomaly detection.
Already an acknowledged heavyweight in terms of SMS technology, Anam invented and owns the patent for Home Routing a technique fundamental to SMS firewalls. The company has focused on building its A2P business and analytical capability to leverage the Mobile Operators filtering capability.
SMS Firewall is of critical importance to MNOs in monetising SMS revenues and only Vendors who are really specialist in this field have the competence to stay ahead of the requirements and provide optimal solutions said Jason Bryan CEO of ROCCO. In ROCCO we support MNOs with useful specific research and its always a pleasure to understand from MNOs which vendors really make them happy, especially to get such great feedback as Anam have which suggests a lot of positive support for what the company is doing. Congratulations to Anam on this achievement.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Anams-A2P-SMS-Firewall-a-hot-favourite-with-MNOs
Date: 09/29/2016 - 11:59
Language: English
News-ID 497769
Character count: 2088
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 29/09/2016
Number of hits: 19
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.708
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|33
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|321
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.