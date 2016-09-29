Anam's A2P SMS Firewall a hot favourite with MNOs

ROCCOs independent survey of 170 Mobile Network Operators (MNO) places Anams ASSURE solution at the top.

Anam Technologies Tier 1 Supplier

Anams ASSURE solution has shot into a leading position in a survey of MNO opinions on A2P SMS Firewall vendors, as well as earning a coveted Tier 1 supplier status. The comprehensive study asked MNOs to rate 16 leading vendors on 40+ KPIs across multiple aspects of the solution including Business Understanding, Technological Capability, Performance, Reporting and Leadership. Anams solution scored consistently high on all KPIs earning itself a prestigious Tier #1 status.



Commenting on the report findings, Anam CCO, Brian DArcy said that Anams A2P monetisation services reflect close linkage and understanding of the Mobile Operator position. This is a highly complex ecosystem with varied agendas and objectives. Achieving early and incremental revenue gains on Grey Route traffic for the operator is Anams concern and the intelligent reporting element of our solution is essential for dynamic A2P traffic monitoring and anomaly detection.



Already an acknowledged heavyweight in terms of SMS technology, Anam invented and owns the patent for Home Routing  a technique fundamental to SMS firewalls. The company has focused on building its A2P business and analytical capability to leverage the Mobile Operators filtering capability.



SMS Firewall is of critical importance to MNOs in monetising SMS revenues and only Vendors who are really specialist in this field have the competence to stay ahead of the requirements and provide optimal solutions said Jason Bryan CEO of ROCCO. In ROCCO we support MNOs with useful specific research and its always a pleasure to understand from MNOs which vendors really make them happy, especially to get such great feedback as Anam have which suggests a lot of positive support for what the company is doing. Congratulations to Anam on this achievement.







