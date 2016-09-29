       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Wireless & Mobile


Anam's A2P SMS Firewall a hot favourite with MNOs

ROCCOs independent survey of 170 Mobile Network Operators (MNO) places Anams ASSURE solution at the top.

ID: 497769
recent pressrelease

Anam Technologies Tier 1 Supplier
Anam Technologies Tier 1 Supplier

(firmenpresse) - ROCCOs independent survey of 170 Mobile Network Operators (MNO) places Anams ASSURE solution at the top.

Anams ASSURE solution has shot into a leading position in a survey of MNO opinions on A2P SMS Firewall vendors, as well as earning a coveted Tier 1 supplier status. The comprehensive study asked MNOs to rate 16 leading vendors on 40+ KPIs across multiple aspects of the solution including Business Understanding, Technological Capability, Performance, Reporting and Leadership. Anams solution scored consistently high on all KPIs earning itself a prestigious Tier #1 status.

Commenting on the report findings, Anam CCO, Brian DArcy said that Anams A2P monetisation services reflect close linkage and understanding of the Mobile Operator position. This is a highly complex ecosystem with varied agendas and objectives. Achieving early and incremental revenue gains on Grey Route traffic for the operator is Anams concern and the intelligent reporting element of our solution is essential for dynamic A2P traffic monitoring and anomaly detection.

Already an acknowledged heavyweight in terms of SMS technology, Anam invented and owns the patent for Home Routing  a technique fundamental to SMS firewalls. The company has focused on building its A2P business and analytical capability to leverage the Mobile Operators filtering capability.

SMS Firewall is of critical importance to MNOs in monetising SMS revenues and only Vendors who are really specialist in this field have the competence to stay ahead of the requirements and provide optimal solutions said Jason Bryan CEO of ROCCO. In ROCCO we support MNOs with useful specific research and its always a pleasure to understand from MNOs which vendors really make them happy, especially to get such great feedback as Anam have which suggests a lot of positive support for what the company is doing. Congratulations to Anam on this achievement.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Anams-A2P-SMS-Firewall-a-hot-favourite-with-MNOs



Keywords (optional):

anam, anam-technology, firewall, mnos, rocco, mobile, network, assure, a2p, sms,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 11:59
Language: English
News-ID 497769
Character count: 2088
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 29/09/2016

Number of hits: 19

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Wireless & Mobile




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.708
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 321


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z