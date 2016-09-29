21st ECOC Exhibition in Germany draws crowds of more than 5,200

(firmenpresse) - London, 29 September 2016: The European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) 2016 Exhibition organised by Nexus Media Events Ltd, has once again secured its position as Europes most influential event for the fibre optic communication industry after enjoying yet another record-breaking year.



Attracting more than 5,200 visitors and 314 exhibitors from 78 countries, ECOC 2016 ran between Monday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 21 at the CCD Congress, in Düsseldorf, Germany. The exhibition is known for showcasing some of the most advanced and experiential fibre optic communication technologies in the world  and this year was no different.



Product launches, demonstrations and corporate announcements ensured delegates and the media alike had a bounty of new developments and products to discuss. News announcements included HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics launched its latest ultra-compact extended LAN-WDM optical component, meeting increased demand for higher bandwidth in metro access networks. Connected Fibers announced its new 1Cure-VO epoxy curing oven for bonding fibre optic termini, while the Optical Society used its stand to celebrate 2016 as its centennial year  marking a century of inspiration and innovations driven by 270,000 scientists, students, engineers and business leaders around the world.



Beverley Lucas, Event Director at Nexus Media Events, said: The ECOC Exhibition continues to go from strength to strength. It has now been running for more than 20 years and weve seen the fibre optic communication technology market change enormously over that time. We rely heavily on the feedback of visitors, exhibitors and speakers to understand what makes the exhibition successful and this will feed into the 2017 event to ensure we continue to deliver an exceptional event which remains a key date on the global fibre optics calendar.



The ECOC schedule for 2016 included some popular favourites which have become synonymous with the event over the past decade. A staggering 27 seminars made up the timetable for ECOCs Market Focus sessions  a sell-out every year. Highlights included social media giant Facebook discussing achieving energy efficiency in increasing bandwidths, technology heavyweight Intel talking about silicon photonics and the future of optical connectivity, and communications expert Nokia examining the evolution of optics on router interfaces.





The FTTx Centre and CTTS Training Zone were also two of the main attractions at Düsseldorf, providing live demonstrations of fibre deployment and bite-size training courses to further develop the skill sets of attending visitors.



ECOC is an incredibly hands-on exhibition. Its interactive and aims to give attendees the opportunity to develop their skills, learn about new technologies and challenge innovations. Our Market Focus, FFTx Centre and CCTS Training Zone are established elements of the ECOC model and we know these are among the reasons why visitors return year after year.



2016 was also the first year ECOC introduced a My Schedule personal online planning portal. It allowed attendees to select the sessions, demonstrations and exhibitors they wanted to visit, collated into a single personalised handout.



Jonathan Evans, VP Sales at Santec said: Weve been coming to ECOC for twenty years now, and its getting bigger and better each year. As a Japanese company, its an essential event for us in terms of meeting clients from across Europe and the rest of the world.



Bookings will start on October 4th for priority exhibitors for the ECOC 2017 Exhibition which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from 18-20 September 2017. Please visit www.ecocexhibition.com for further details.







