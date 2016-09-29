MGX Minerals Mobilizes for Infill Drilling Program at Driftwood Creek in Preparation of Preliminary Economic Assessment



(firmenpresse) - MGX Minerals Mobilizes for Infill Drilling Program at Driftwood Creek in Preparation of Preliminary Economic Assessment



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / September 29, 2016 / MGX Minerals Inc. (MGX or the Company) (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTC: MGXMF) is pleased to announce that field crews are mobilizing to conduct an infill drill program on the Companys flagship Driftwood Creek magnesium project (Driftwood Creek).



As reported, the Company announced a maiden National Instrument (N.I.) 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for Driftwood Creek. The resource estimate outlined 8 million tonnes grading 43% magnesium oxide in the Measured plus Indicated categories. The Company has filed a N.I. 43-101 technical report supporting the resource estimate (see press release dated September 27, 2016).



The report recommended that MGX conduct an infill drill program as part of preparation for a N.I. 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and filing of a Mining and Reclamation Permit (operating permit) with the Province of British Columbia. Specifically, the report suggests that diamond drilling be carried out to confirm the down dip continuity of contacts as well as identify near-surface magnesite. The Company plans to complete 12 drill holes as part of the infill drilling campaign and expects completion of PEA by the end of 2016.



The updated technical report and resource estimate are available for viewing on the Companys website at www.mgxminerals.com.



Qualified Person

This press release was prepared under the supervision and review of Andris Kikauka, P. Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument (N.I.) 43-101 Standards.



About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals (CSE: XMG) is a diversified Canadian mining company engaged in the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in western Canada. The Company operates lithium, magnesium and silicon projects throughout British Columbia and Alberta. MGX recently released a maiden N.I. 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for its Driftwood Creek magnesium project, which outlined 8 million tonnes grading 43.31% magnesium oxide. In January the Company received a 20-year Mining Lease for Driftwood Creek. Additionally, the Company recently acquired the Sturgeon Lake lithium brine project in west-central Alberta, increasing the Company's lithium brine land position to over 376,000 hectares throughout the Province. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.mgxminerals.com.





Contact Information

Jared LazersonChief Executive OfficerTelephone: 1.604.681.7735Email: jared(at)mgxminerals.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements including the completion of the rights offering (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





PressRelease by

MGX Minerals Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

MGX is involved in the acquisition and exploration of industrial mineral properties in Western Canada. MGX has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Driftwood Creek Magnesite Property located in the Golden mining district in southeast British Columbia. In addition to Driftwood Creek, MGX holds a portfolio of magnesite exploration properties in British Columbia. MGX’s wholly owned subsidiary, Manto Gold Corp., is engaged in gold exploration and holds a right to acquire a 100% interest in the 10,000 ha. Fran Gold Property, located 20km southwest of Mount Milligan in central British Columbia.





Date: 09/29/2016 - 12:27

Language: English

News-ID 497784

Character count: 4074

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MGX Minerals Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease