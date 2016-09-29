Moovly Media Inc. releases highly anticipated mobile app.



Belgium, September 29, 2016 - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV.MVY)(FSE;OPV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") announces the expansion of its cloud-based platform to mobile users who want to create engaging multimedia content on-the-go. By launching its mobile application, the Belgian-Canadian company takes a new step on its vision to become the number 1 platform for engaging, customizable multimedia content creation. Moovlys mobile app is available for free through Apples App Store. Any Moovly user is allowed to enjoy its functionality. The launch of our mobile app is the first of several product and service advances enabled by the platform migration of Moovly in May, 2016.



While the Moovly platform offers several preloaded content libraries, customization is what makes any Moov (i.e. videos made with Moovly) unique. Of course the new mobile app allows quick and easy multimedia content creation as it comes with preloaded templates in 4 categories: generic, business, emoji and birthday. The mobile app utilized Moovly's new API technology architecture designed to make it possible for multiple ways to access the platform.



However the true added-value of the app is its ability to empower Moovly users in two important ways. First to promote, engage and teach at any place, anytime because all the users creations are available from the cloud via smartphone or tablet. Second to capture content spontaneously for upload to the users personal library which he or she can include in future creations.



Our new mobile app puts Moovly in the lead of creating unique and customized multimedia content, says Brendon Grunewald, CEO of Moovly. What is great, is that any other video or camera app can be combined with the functionality of Moovly, because you can also upload videos, pictures or sounds from your iOS camera library.





Thanks to the new mobile app users can take customization to a new level. They can literally unleash their creativity while combining their favorite iPhone application. They can use filters for pictures, special video apps to record interviews or discussions, modify sounds or compose music and then upload it to the Moovly platform for final customization and distribution. This is the first version of the mobile app, which will evolve over time based on internal as well as client demand and use cases. Moovly encourages users and clients to become involved in that process via closed user focus groups.



Moovly is a user-friendly, cloud-based platform to create appealing multimedia content in an affordable, intuitive and simple way. Today the platform is being used by close to 1 million users from businesses, schools and organizations that create and share captivating videos and multimedia presentations, video clips and dynamic infographics. The new mobile app will convince even more users and contribute to Moovlys aspiration to become the market leader for online production of video animations and multimedia content. App developments such as more content, additional feature sets and for release on Android are in the pipeline.

Key Features

1. The app is available for free through Apples App Store.

2. Any Moovly user is allowed to enjoy the functionality of the app.

3. The only restriction is the cloud storage space of the users license plan:

- Free:-100 MB / 20 items

- Plus: -500 MB / 100 items

- Pro: -1 GB / 200 items

- Business:-2GB / Unlimited items

As well as video feature limitations for the free plan as indicated in the table below:



4. Capture video, pictures and sounds spontaneously and add to your personal library

- Upload pictures, sounds, music, video captured in the past from your iPhone library

- Unleash your creativity while combining your favorite iPhone application.

5. Make Moovs on-the-go with preloaded templates in 4 categories:

- Generic: a simple picture and text template for any message youd like to send.

- Emoji: express sentiments by using pictures and emojis depicting Unbelievable, Cat and Angry.

- Business: 3 templates in a business context to explain the 3 key elements of a concept to your audience.

- Happy Birthday: 4 styles for wishing happy birthdays to friends.

About Moovly:

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.



Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.



Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services.



For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.



For additional information please contact:



Dan Whittle

Phone: +1 604-345-1309

Email: daniel.whittle(at)moovly.com



Thorsten Strauss

Marketing Director

Phone: +32 471 343 293

Email: press(at)moovly.com



Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.



By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases of disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2016 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.



The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







