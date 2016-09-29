Industry 4.0: Myths and Facts

CEO of Critical Manufacturing, will give a talk for students of Faculty of Economics at Porto Universtity with the aim to explain future graduates the implications of Industry 4.0

(PresseBox) - Faculty of Economics of Porto University (FEP) joined the movement of Industry 4.0-alerted institutions. This week will be a starting point for a series of seminars organized by FEP and the first presentation is dedicated to Industry 4.0.

Francisco Alamada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing, will give a talk for students of Economics and International Management with the aim to explain future graduates from FEP the implications of Industry 4.0.

INDUSTRY 4.0: MYTHS AND FACTS | BY FRANCISCO ALMADA LOBO

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2016

Time: 18h30

Location: FEP - Faculdade de Economia, Universidade do Porto, Sala 260

The event is open to the public. For more information visit FEP.



Critical Manufacturing empowers high performance operations for some of the most advanced manufacturers worldwide with innovative software technology and advanced services. Its new generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an Industry 4.0 centerpiece, incorporating all necessary integration, mobile, connectivity and logical decentralization features. This deep, unified system increases performance, control and quality for complex manufacturing operations. The company is part of the Critical Group, a private group of companies founded in 1998 to provide solutions for mission and business critical information systems.

For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com





Company information / Profile:

