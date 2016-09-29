Sullivan Building & Design Announces Partnership With Excel Homes

Excel Homes will provide modular home building services for Sullivan Building and Design.

(firmenpresse) - Sullivan Building & Design announced the selection of noted East Coast modular home builder Excel Homes as a collaborative partner in its custom modular home building business. According to Sullivans website, Excel was hand-picked for its history of quality work and creative design options.



Excel Homes, of Liverpool, PA, lists a history of building modular homes dating back to 1984. The modular home manufacturer lists Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachussetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina as states within its build area and expresses a willingness to build outside of this territory as well. Excel primarily builds homes but notes involvement in commercial and multi-family construction as well with over 28,000 homes built since their inception.



Excel is known for their brand partnerships which have enabled them to offer a significant range of customization options relative to the standard home models. In recent years they have also expanded their selection of modular homes to choose from to include eco-friendly, green-rated homes, an emerging niche market.



Sullivan Building & Designs announcement indicates their hope that Excels flexibility in modular home design offerings will fit perfectly with their commitment to custom modular home design. Sullivan offers custom modular home construction. They work with clients to make any design adjustments to their modular home selection from Excels portfolio. Sullivan also works with clients with existing home designs that may be able to be converted into a modularthe diversity of Excels offerings will theoretically increase this possibility. Sullivan notes specifically on their website their experience building from simple and complex modular home designs, from basic Cape Cod models to a two-story mini-estate with a stucco front. Their custom modular remodeling has also run the gamut from simple to complex, from basic bath fixtures to master baths with custom tile showers and soaking tubs. More information and details about their custom modular homes can be found at http://www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com/custom-modulars.htm





Sullivan offers many building and design services in addition to custom modular. They work with standard new home and remodeling construction, additions (including garages and outbuildings), bathrooms, windows and doors, porches and patios, painting and nearly all other similar construction services.



Serving Talbot County for over fifteen years, Sullivan Building & Design is a construction, building and design company with 75 years of combined industry experience. The company works with customers at every level of possible project and every stage of a process. Sullivan has experience building new homes, building new additions onto existing homes, installing or replacing doors and windows as well as creating and installing custom cabinetry.



The company utilizes in-house resources for potential design services as well as experience working with other notable architects and designers. The company ensures hands-on management and facilitation of the projects they take on through any potential circumstances of a construction project. More information about their energy efficient window installation and forms to request a free quote for any type of work can be found on their website.



Contact:

Sullivan Building & Design

Address: 21630 Camper Circle, Tilghman, MD 21671

Phone: 410-886-9906

Email: spdi(at)verizon.net

Website: http://www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com/





