HPQ: Analysis Confirms Purity as High as 99.97%, Process Demonstrates Significant Capacity to Remove Impurities Including Boron, Pathways to Higher Purity Being Implemented in New Testing Program

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE: HPQ)(FRANKFURT: UGE)(OTC PINK: URAGD) is pleased to inform its shareholders that it has received from PyroGenesis Canada Inc ("PyroGenesis") a report summarizing the results from the 15 tests that made up the "Phase 1 - Proof of Concept Metallurgical Tests Program", completed between March 29th, 2016 and July 22th 2016. The results demonstrate the PUREVAP QRR concept of combining different known steps into a one step process has now been validated by the results from the Phase 1 proof of concept metallurgical testing program. The report includes data and analysis from all tests completed by:

Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ-Silicon stated, "To say that we are thrilled with the final results from our Phase 1 testing program is an understatement. We have officially achieved almost 4N material purity and, more importantly, now have the data necessary to implement the pathway to higher purity levels, right up to Solar Grade Silicon Metal. We are especially pleased with the fact the PUREVAPtm Quartz Reduction Reactor exceeded our expectations by producing 99.97% purity material on the first attempt, as well as impressing us with its' significant removal of impurities including Boron. This latter point is of great importance to the industry and demonstrates the capability of the PUREVAP process."

GENERAL SUMMARY OF RESULTS AND MAJOR MILESTONES

PyroGenesis' Testing Program confirmed that the PUREVAPtm Quartz Reduction Reactor ("QRR") is working as expected. Key milestones are being reached and the pathway to higher purity, up to Solar Grade Silicon Metal "SGSi", have been identified and are being implemented in the newly started Phase 2 test program (PR Dated September 1, 2016).

The key major milestones and results are as follows:

"We are clearly breaking new ground in a very exciting industry where the initial results are very promising," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "Key milestones are being reached and the path towards higher purity levels is becoming ever clearer. We do not expect the future to be without its challenges, but so far we could not have hoped for better results than what we have produced."

RESULTS FROM EAG GDMS TESTS CONFIRMS NEAR COMPLETE IMPURITY REMOVAL BY THE PUREVAP QUARTZ REDUCTION REACTOR ("QRR") FOR Al, B, Ca, AND P

As predicted by PyroGenesis Theoretical Model for the PUREVAPtm QRR, (March 3, 2016 Press Release), the test results clearly indicate that the process can successfully remove impurities from the material while transforming SiO2 into Silicon Metal (Si) in one step.

Table 1 - Impurity removal summary for all tests that successfully produced material3

"Achieving significant removal of impurities is a major milestone on our road to transforming Quartz (SiO2) into Silicon Metal (Si)," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis, "and it increases the probability that the PUREVAP QRR One Step process will eventually become the Gold Standard for the production of High Purity Silicon Metal."

PATHWAYS TO ATTAINING HIGHER PURITY

Having proven that the PUREVAPtm QRR can successfully remove impurities from the material while transforming SiO2 into Silicon Metal (Si), the key objectives moving forward become improving the impurities removal capacity of the systems by:

The high level of sulphur in almost all the final product results from the relatively high sulphur content the Asbury 4055 carbon source, used as a catalyst in the process, and can be managed in subsequent testing.

Sulphur is theoretically an easy contaminant to remove. Assuming 100% removal of the Sulphur during the process this would imply that our first phase results, instead of obtaining purity result in a range from 99.88% up to 99.97(4), our first phase Purity results range could have been between 99.95% up to 99.991%.

Table 2- present the complete Impurity removal information for the produced during test 155

This table clearly demonstrates the effect of the carbon contamination by Sulphur from the Asbury 4055 carbon used. Of the total 1,138.83 ppm of impurities left in the material, 1,055 ppm (or 92%) came from Sulphur. Sulphur contamination can be readily resolved in the Phase 2 processes by using different source carbon material, or by adjusting the process.

Testing Methodology:

The SEM-EDX analysis were completed at both the INRS - ETE laboratory in Quebec City and the Centre de Caracterisation Microscopique des Materiaux (CM2), located at the Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal.

The GLOW DISCHARGE MASS SPECTROMETRY (GDMS) completed by Evans Analytical Group, ("EAG" of Liverpool, NY, USA) - The chemical composition of inorganic solid samples is directly analyzed using glow discharge atomization / ionization sources combined with high mass resolution analyzers Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry or GDMS.

Pierre Carabin, Eng., M. Eng., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

RECAP OF KEY MILESTONES REACHED TO DATE

The Table bellow details some of the key information emanating from PyroGenesis 15 tests completed during the PureVap QVR Proof of Concept Metallurgical Program started on March 29th, 2016 and ended on July 22nd 2016.

Table 3 - Summary of the test results conducted during the Proof of Concept testing phase

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified High Value Silicon Metal (99.9+% Si), and Solar Grade Silicon Metal (99.9999% Si) producer.

Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive solar grade silicon metal manufacturing process (patent pending) that can generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a short time line.

Summary of Recent Rapid Progress in Producing High Purity Silicon

In September 2015, PyroGenesis announced that it had filed for a provisional patent for the PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) process, which it noted was able to produce silicon in one step, at a lower cost, while generating less CO2 emissions than current processes.

On April 19, 2016, PyroGenesis announced that early test results of the PUREVAP QRR process have demonstrated that it can transform high purity quartz into silicon metal.

On June 29, 2016, HPQ Silicon announced that first pass analytical process confirms the ability of the PUREVAP process to create high purity silicon metal exceeding 99.9%.

Samples from the first series of test have been sent to EAG, a specialized laboratory in the United States, to determine the precise purity levels of the Silicon Metal.

On August 2, 2016, HPQ Silicon announced that it had:

The PUREVAP QRR process's disruptive advantage is its one step direct transformation of Quartz into High Purity Silicon Metal Solar Grade Silicon Metal and/or Higher Purity product, thereby potentially allowing HPQ Silicon to manufacture high value material for the same operating cost presently being paid by traditional producers to make Metallurgical Grade Si (98.5% Si) using the traditional arc furnace approach.

The results demonstrate the PUREVAP QRR concept of combining different known steps into a one step process has now been validated by the results from the Phase 1 proof of concept metallurgical testing program

High Purity Quartz Properties

HPQ Silicon is the largest holder of High Purity Quartz properties in Quebec, with over 3,500 Ha under claims. Despite the abundance of quartz, very few deposits are suitable for high purity applications. High Purity Quartz supplies are tightening, prices are rising, and exponential growth is forecast. Quartz from the Roncevaux property successfully passed rigorous testing protocols of a major silicon metal producer confirming that our material is highly suited for their silicon metal production.

