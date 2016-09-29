North Springs Resources Corp. Partner Finalizes Agreement to Install Fiber Optic Cable for Distinguished U.S. Infrastructure Construction Company

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- North Springs Resources Corp. (OTC PINK: NSRS) is pleased to announce that the Company's strategic alliance partner, M & G Contracting LLC has finalized terms on laying fiber-optic lines for Industry Leader, MasTec Engineering in Austin Texas.

MasTec engineering is the general contractor for Google Fiber Optic Texas, LLC., a subsidiary of Inc. Google Fiber builds networks for internet connection up to 1 gigabit, which is equivalent to 1,000 megabits per second. "The team at M & G have done a tremendous job of building confidence in their quality of work for some time now. This contract is an extension of their promise of excellence they give to the communities in Texas. We are honored to be involved with such a high caliber quality group," stated J. Douglas Pulver, President of North Springs Resources Corp.

The Company has been a technological forerunner for over three quarters of a century, historically having built telephone networks throughout the nation, as well as in the Middle East and the Pacific Islands. They laid the first underwater telephone cable from Florida to Puerto Rico, and built nearly one-fourth of the country's cable television systems. MasTec is ranked #2 in the "Top 500 Hispanic Businesses 2011" according to Hispanic business.com, and MasTec is ranked #3 in the "Top 600 Specialty Contractors" in the country by Engineering News-Record.

M & G Contracting is a vertically integrated drilling and pipeline service company. They are or have been engaged in projects for, but not limited to CenterPoint Energy, the city of Sedine, and various other pipeline companies. They are currently on track to record annual revenues of over four million dollars, ($4,000,000 US). Present management for M & G has a long history of successful operations in, but not limited to Wyoming, Oklahoma, North and South Dakota, and Texas.

The financial terms of the contract are not yet being publicly disclosed, but the Company plans to update shareholders in a timely manner as details become available.

About MasTec, Inc.: About MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of energy, utility and communications infrastructure, such as: electrical utility transmission and distribution; natural gas and petroleum pipeline infrastructure; wireless, wireline and satellite communications; power generation, including renewable energy infrastructure; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at .

ABOUT NSRS: For more information about North Springs Resources, please visit the corporate website at:

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

