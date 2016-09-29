Avature Supports Talent Board's 2016 Candidate Experience Awards as Gold Sponsor

Company Returns for Third Consecutive Year to Help Drive Program's Success

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and data benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that , a leader in enterprise SaaS for recruiting and talent management, is a Gold-level sponsor of the 2016 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards for the third year in a row.

"The goal of the Candidate Experience Awards is to recognize the tools and strategies that lead to exceptional recruiting practices -- and honor the companies that demonstrate stellar results in terms of candidate satisfaction," said Gerry Crispin, Talent Board co-founder and CareerXroads principal and co-founder. "To ensure the success of the program, we work with like-minded organizations that share our passion for recognizing candidate experience excellence. We are grateful for the support of Avature, which, as a three-time sponsor, more than demonstrates its commitment to celebrating the importance of the candidate experience and helping us further grow the program each year."

Since its launch in 2011, the CandE Awards have sought to uncover the practices that lead to a positive candidate experience. More than a competition, the CandE Awards enable any company to benchmark its candidate experience and learn how it can be improved. By collecting the feedback of tens of thousands of job candidates, the program not only helps companies to learn how their own applicants viewed the experience, but also contributes to the greater study of candidate experience, what it means to employers, how it can be improved, as well as measure the potential business impact with the data they receive from Talent Board.

"An effective candidate experience is one in which employees understand the process, are informed throughout and have a positive impression of the company whether they were hired or not," said Dimitri Boylan, CEO of Avature. "At Avature, we are proud to do our part to help companies elevate their recruiting practices, delivering a single platform approach to address the entire talent acquisition continuum. As a CandE Awards sponsor, we can extend this passion to help employers across the North American region better understand their current candidate experience and learn how it can be improved and used as a tool to attract the best talent."

With the employer survey and candidate survey rounds of the North American CandE Awards now closed, Talent Board is currently evaluating responses to select the companies that exemplify excellence in candidate experience. The winners will be formally announced at the , taking place during the Recruiting Trends Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Austin Hilton.

Additional information about the 2016 CandE Awards can be found at: .

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management, and the leading provider of CRM technology for recruiting globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-web technology and innovation to the Strategic HR software market. Avature provides a full suite of strategic HR solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, campus & events recruiting, employee referrals, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, internal mobility, and performance management. Avature has 74 of the Fortune 500 as customers and is used in 90 countries and 14 languages. Avature delivers its services from data centers in the US, Europe, and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, New York, and Shenzhen. (at)Avature.

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at .

Talent Board

