       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Panasonic Partners with FusionPipe to Offer Authentication Software as part of Toughbook and Toughpad Mobility Solutions

Bracknell, UK. 29 September 2016 - Computer Products Solutions, a division of Panasonic System Communications Europe (PSCEU) (Panasonic), and FusionPipe Software Solutions Inc.

ID: 497802
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

FusionPipe Quick ID Software CF-20
FusionPipe Quick ID Software CF-20

(firmenpresse) - Bracknell, UK. 29 September 2016 - Computer Products Solutions, a division of Panasonic System Communications Europe (PSCEU) (Panasonic), and FusionPipe Software Solutions Inc. (FusionPipe), a Vancouver-based developer of authentication & data security solutions for enterprises, today announced a new partnership through which Panasonic will sell and support FusionPipes patented QuikID authentication solutions to its European customers, resellers and distributors.

QuikID is patented software, engineered to improve end-user authentication (lock/unlock) for ruggedised PCs, laptops, tablets and VPN networks. It eliminates the need for username / password combinations, tokens, smartcards, OTPs (one-time passwords) or USBs, offering a superior user experience while increasing work force productivity without compromising data and network security.

Fusionpipe is one of the latest Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to become officially certified and approved for use with Toughbook or Toughpad devices, under Panasonics new Certified ISV Programme.

John Harris, Head of Engineering at Panasonic Computer Products Solutions, said I have been working with the FusionPipe team since I first met them at Mobile World Congress 2015 to evaluate QuikIDs technical merits, security provisions and the potential of their authentication technology. I have not only been impressed with the FusionPipe team and their technology, but also the opportunity that this innovative solution brings to our existing customer base, prospects and distribution channel.

FusionPipes CEO & Chairman David Snell said: We are honoured and excited to have Panasonic become one of our major Value Added Resellers for our ground-breaking authentication technology. As the titan in the ruggedized device marketplace, their vision, market strategy and growing user base for their popular devices is key to the success of our mutually advantageous business partnership.



Panasonic will sell FusionPipes QuikID software as part of its ProServices range of offerings within its existing line of distribution channels across the European Economic Area, Switzerland and Turkey .

For details of Panasonic Toughbook and Toughpad solutions visit www.toughbook.eu



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Panasonic-Partners-with-FusionPipe-to-Offer-Authentication-Software



Keywords (optional):

panasonic, fusionpipe, software, toughbook, mobility-solutions, toughpad, quikid, authentication,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 13:29
Language: English
News-ID 497802
Character count: 2514
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 29/09/2016

Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.714
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 324


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z