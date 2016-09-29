Panasonic Partners with FusionPipe to Offer Authentication Software as part of Toughbook and Toughpad Mobility Solutions

Bracknell, UK. 29 September 2016 - Computer Products Solutions, a division of Panasonic System Communications Europe (PSCEU) (Panasonic), and FusionPipe Software Solutions Inc.

FusionPipe Quick ID Software CF-20

(firmenpresse) - Bracknell, UK. 29 September 2016 - Computer Products Solutions, a division of Panasonic System Communications Europe (PSCEU) (Panasonic), and FusionPipe Software Solutions Inc. (FusionPipe), a Vancouver-based developer of authentication & data security solutions for enterprises, today announced a new partnership through which Panasonic will sell and support FusionPipes patented QuikID authentication solutions to its European customers, resellers and distributors.



QuikID is patented software, engineered to improve end-user authentication (lock/unlock) for ruggedised PCs, laptops, tablets and VPN networks. It eliminates the need for username / password combinations, tokens, smartcards, OTPs (one-time passwords) or USBs, offering a superior user experience while increasing work force productivity without compromising data and network security.



Fusionpipe is one of the latest Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to become officially certified and approved for use with Toughbook or Toughpad devices, under Panasonics new Certified ISV Programme.



John Harris, Head of Engineering at Panasonic Computer Products Solutions, said I have been working with the FusionPipe team since I first met them at Mobile World Congress 2015 to evaluate QuikIDs technical merits, security provisions and the potential of their authentication technology. I have not only been impressed with the FusionPipe team and their technology, but also the opportunity that this innovative solution brings to our existing customer base, prospects and distribution channel.



FusionPipes CEO & Chairman David Snell said: We are honoured and excited to have Panasonic become one of our major Value Added Resellers for our ground-breaking authentication technology. As the titan in the ruggedized device marketplace, their vision, market strategy and growing user base for their popular devices is key to the success of our mutually advantageous business partnership.





Panasonic will sell FusionPipes QuikID software as part of its ProServices range of offerings within its existing line of distribution channels across the European Economic Area, Switzerland and Turkey .



For details of Panasonic Toughbook and Toughpad solutions visit www.toughbook.eu





