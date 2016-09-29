Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Agreements to Acquire Two Dry Bulk Vessels

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has entered into agreements with an unaffiliated third party for the purchase of two secondhand Capesize vessels, each with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 180,000 deadweight tons ("DWT"). The vessels were both built in 2010 at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The vessels are expected to be delivered between mid-November 2016 and early January 2017, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Company expects to fund the gross purchase price of $20.75 million per vessel by secured loans from financial institutions and financing arrangements with the Company's sponsor.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international provider of marine dry bulk shipping services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The Company is registered in the Marshall Islands with executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong.

The Company currently owns a modern fleet of eight dry bulk carriers, six Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1.1 million DWT and an average fleet age of about 7.8 years.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP."

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to pay amounts that it owes and obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate activities; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; the Company's failure to consummate future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, including as a result of some failure of a seller or a buyer; business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at . The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

