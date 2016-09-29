       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Pipelines


Industrial Info to Host Webinar on Global Oil & Gas Industry

ID: 497804
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is pleased to be presenting a focusing on trends in the Global Oil & Gas Industry. The webinar will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Join Industrial Info's industry experts as they discuss what's driving the Oil & Gas Industry and what to expect in the future around the globe. The presentation will focus on the current and projected natural gas supply and demand dynamics and their effect on infrastructure development. Our experts will seek to answer several questions, including:

What amount of LNG (liquefied natural gas) liquefaction investment may move forward in the next five years?

Which industries/regions will benefit from low-cost feedstock/fuels?

How does this affect pipeline infrastructure development?

What about projected demand for natural gas-fired power development regionally?

The webinar is entirely complimentary, and participants will receive a link for "on demand" viewing after the event. Make sure to

Browse other industrial news stories at .

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.

Contact:
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393



Keywords (optional):

industrial-info-resources-global-oil-und-gas-industry-webinar, lng, oil-and-gas-pipelines, natural-gas,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 11:30
Language: English
News-ID 497804
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Industrial Info Resources
Stadt: SUGAR LAND, TX


Number of hits: 19

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Pipelines




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.714
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 297


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z