Industrial Info to Host Webinar on Global Oil & Gas Industry

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is pleased to be presenting a focusing on trends in the Global Oil & Gas Industry. The webinar will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Join Industrial Info's industry experts as they discuss what's driving the Oil & Gas Industry and what to expect in the future around the globe. The presentation will focus on the current and projected natural gas supply and demand dynamics and their effect on infrastructure development. Our experts will seek to answer several questions, including:

What amount of LNG (liquefied natural gas) liquefaction investment may move forward in the next five years?

Which industries/regions will benefit from low-cost feedstock/fuels?

How does this affect pipeline infrastructure development?

What about projected demand for natural gas-fired power development regionally?

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.

