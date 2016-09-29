Destiny Media Technologies Enhances Recipient Experience for Secure Promotional Delivery



Vancouver, BC - September 29, 2016 - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQX: DSNY), today made it even easier for decision makers in radio, press, TV, and film to use the Play MPE® service with a new secure streaming audio preview feature. This enhancement allows Play MPE® recipients to quickly hear a short preview of a song directly from the notification email without having to login. This quick audio preview leverages Play MPE®s secure infrastructure and patented watermarking features to increase recipient activity and engagement with the service. This increased activity and engagement within the system increases the value of each Play MPE® release and further solidifies Play MPE® as the go-to-service for promotional music distribution.



We are committed to delivering an amazing experience for everybody who receives music via the Play MPE® service, this enhancement helps people listen to even more music, on any device. said Rick Ramsay, Director of Product Management for Destiny Media. As the trusted source for receiving music by over 81,000 industry users the Play MPE® service is a vital tool for decision makers to receive and evaluate new music, were always looking for ways to improve their experience to best showcase our customers music.



About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.



Destiny Media Technologies provides services that enable content owners to securely display and distribute their audio and video content digitally through the internet. The Company's two major services are Clipstream® and Play MPE®. Clipstream (www.clipstream.com) is an automated high availability self-serve video hosting service built around a proprietary JavaScript playback system. This approach, which is protected by two dozen pending and granted patents is much more secure and flexible than standard video approaches. Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com) provides a standardized method to securely and cost effectively distributes pre-release music to radio stations and other music industry professionals, before it is ready for sale. It is protected by granted security and watermark patents. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.





Contact

Steve Vestergaard

Phone: 604 609 7736 x222

Email: steve(at)dsny.com







Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (DSY.V) (DSNY) bietet den Inhabern von Inhalten Dienste, die es diesen ermöglichen, ihre Audio- und Video-Inhalte auf sichere Weise und digitalisiert im Internet zu verbreiten.





Firma: Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Stadt: Wien





