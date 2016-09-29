Neo4j Team Announces All-Star Agenda for GraphConnect San Francisco 2016

NASA, Marriott, ICIJ, Financial Times, IBM and Cisco Among Speakers at Premier Event for Graph Database Enthusiasts
(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Neo Technology, creator of , the world's leading graph database, announced today the official agenda for its annual conference, to be held October 13 with a training day scheduled for October 14.
Now in its fifth year, GraphConnect has attracted an array of speakers from leading organizations across the globe including the Financial Times, Marriott, NASA, Novartis, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Cisco, Cablevisión, AlbumPrinter (VistaPrint), University of Cincinnati, IBM and many more. Additionally, GraphConnect will host many speakers from the developer community such as John Swain, data scientist at Right Relevance and Neo4j ambassador, Michael Hunger, developer advocate for Neo4j, Ryan Boyd, developer relations for Neo4j, and Christophe Willemsen, Neo4j senior consultant at GraphAware.
GraphConnect will kick off with keynotes by Emil Eifrem, CEO at Neo Technology, Doug Balog, general manager for Power Systems at IBM, and Mark Kvamme, co-founder and partner at Drive Capital and former partner at Sequoia Capital, and conclude with a keynote by Jim Webber, chief scientist at Neo Technology. The Neo4j team will also be making a significant product announcement at the event.
A must-attend conference, GraphConnect is the only event that focuses on the rapidly growing world of graph technology and applications that make sense of connected data. GraphConnect welcomes all graph database enthusiasts to explore new ideas, share innovations in graph technology and make connections with researchers and developers from around the globe. With more than 40 sessions across five tracks, GraphConnect promises to provide a wealth of insights to attendees.
This year's sponsors include IBM, GraphAware, GraphGrid, AvNet, Tom Sawyer, Structr, Pitney Bowes, Linkurious, FactGem, O'Reilly Media and GrapheneDB.
Presented by Andrew Chappell, technical program manager, Cisco
Presented by Dan Murphy, senior DevOps, Financial Times
Presented by David Meza, chief knowledge architect, NASA
Presented by Scott Grimes, senior director of application management, Marriott
"Presented by Ruben Heusinkveld, technical lead, AlbumPrinter (VistaPrint), and Wouter Crooy, technical lead, AlbumPrinter (VistaPrint)
Presented by Stephan Reiling, senior scientist, Novartis
"Presented by Mar Cabra, head of Data & Research Unit, ICIJ
"Presented by Jorge Soto, co-founder & CTO with Antonio Molins, VP of data science, Miroculus
"Presented by Andres Natanael Soria, senior software architect and Hernán Pérez Masci, IT Clients and Demand Manager, Cablevisión
Presented by Mark Kvamme, co-founder, Drive Capital, and Clark Richey, CTO, FactGem
"" Presented by Dippy Aggarwal, Ph.D. candidate, University of Cincinnati
View the full GraphConnect agenda here:
For additional information and registration, visit: .
Hyatt Regency San Francisco
5 Embarcadero Center
San Francisco, CA 94111
Neo Technology is the creator of Neo4j, the world's leading graph database. Neo4j is a highly scalable native graph database that leverages data relationships as first-class entities to help companies build intelligent applications that meet today's evolving connected data challenges including fraud detection, real-time recommendations, master data management, network security and IT operations.
Global enterprises like Walmart, UBS, Cisco, HP, adidas Group and Lufthansa and hot startups like Medium, Musimap and Glowbl rely on Neo4j to harness the connections in their data.
