Manitex International, Inc. Files $75 Million S-3 Universal Shelf Registration

New S-3 Replaces Previous Expiring S-3

(firmenpresse) - BRIDGEVIEW, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized material and container handling equipment, today announced that it has filed a new form S-3 with the SEC to replace its previous S-3 that was to expire on October 24, 2016.

The Company has no current plans to issue securities under the registration statement but believes this universal shelf registration statement is a prudent proactive move to support its future growth objectives and provide the Company with increased financial flexibility and efficient access to the capital markets.

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Company expects this registration statement to be declared effective soon. However, these securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom trucks, cranes, container handling equipment and reach stackers, rough terrain forklifts, and other related equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA, Canada, and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, CVS Ferrari, PM, Badger, Liftking, Sabre, and Valla. ASV, our Joint Venture with Terex Corporation, manufactures and sells a line of high quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

