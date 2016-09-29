Metalogix Announces 2016 MetaHero Awards Winners

WASHINGTON, DC -- Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced the winners of its third annual MetaHero Awards. The awards recognize the individuals and teams, leveraging Metalogix solutions together with Microsoft SharePoint and/or Office 365 cloud, to help ensure their organization's agility, competitive advantage and business success.

The judges panel chose each winner after review of the nominations across six : End User Adoption, Security, Office 365 Hybrid, Innovation, Business Process and Migration.

Today's IT professionals need to be both technical and business-savvy as they work with end users. They constantly think about how collaboration tools will get used and understand how to turn even the simplest of requests into user success. The winners are...

David Van Sickle, BlueCross and BlueShield of Nebraska

Tracy Van Der Schyff, GT Consult

It's no longer enough just to keep business users happy; freedom must be balanced with the controls required to protect information and remain compliant. The SharePoint experts in this category don't simply move or manage content, they protect their organization from risk. The winner is...

Eugene Kogan, Rainforest Alliance

Hybrid deployments greatly increase the complexity of collaboration and intensify the need for insight, planning and education. These SharePoint professionals possess a strategic approach, the ability to develop and execute effective plans and win over multiple stakeholders. The winners are...

Thomas Sawyer, JRI America, a company of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Vlad Catrinescu, vNext Solutions Inc.

These IT innovators are always looking for opportunities to improve, think differently and add value. They are at the cutting edge of industry best practice and push the status quo. The winners are...

Jonathan Winter, AIG

Kirk Liemohn, ThreeWill

Collaboration is a process and effective process management drives operational excellence, as well as the creation of intellectual property. This SharePoint professional is expert in identifying user requirements and then designing solutions that deliver results as simply as possible, saving his organizations time and money. The winner is...

Justin Gatewood, Victor Valley College

This IT pro is the master of his SharePoint environment. Not only does he conquer the task of complex migration, but he does so while maintaining continuous business operations, and zero business risk exposure. The winner is...

Darshan Kandola, Delphi Automotive

