Alphamin Bisie DRC Managing Director Returned to Goma After Providing Clarity in Misunderstanding With DRC Government

(firmenpresse) - GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFM) ("Alphamin" or the "Company") reports that Richard Robinson, the Managing Director of its Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining ("ABM"), has returned to Goma after an exchange of information with a special mining sector fraud investigation commission in Kinshasa which has clarified a misunderstanding over sample exports of tin as part of the development of Alphamin's Bisie Tin Project and confirmed a common commitment to transparency and ending illegal artisanal mining on its concession.

"In a session of exchange on 26 September between the commission and ABM, Robinson responded to questions on the amount and process used by ABM to legally export samples between 2012 and 2016. ABM agreed to provide further technical information as requested. ABM was represented in the session by Robinson, the ABM attorney and the United States Consul," states Boris Kamstra, CEO of Alphamin Resources Corp.

"AMB also clarified that no artisanal mining activities are taking place at Mpama North but that at Mpama South illegal artisanal mining indeed continues on its concession beyond its control. Robinson confirmed to the commission that Alphamin Resources Corp and its local company ABM share the DRC Government's commitment to peacefully bring an end to illegal mining; consistent with the 2010 agreement with three artisanal cooperatives that was witnessed by the national Mines Ministry," explains Kamstra.

"In terms of the signed agreement, the cooperatives undertook to leave the entire concession when ABM received its exploitation permit. ABM received its permit in 2015. The artisanal miners left Mpama North after the signing of the agreement, as yet have not withdrawn from Mpama South. Alphamin shared information with the commission on this illegal activity, which the commission welcomed. Alphamin and the commission expressed their common interest in the industrial development of the Bisie Tin Project - with transparency, compliance with conflict-free minerals guidelines and respect for human rights," concludes Kamstra.

On 18 September Robinson had been requested to assist the commission in Kinshasa. During his stay in Kinshasa since this date, he was able to work and circulate freely there while waiting for the commission to schedule the exchange.

EDITORS NOTES:

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Alphamin Resources Corporation by

MORE INFORMATION ON ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Alphamin is a pioneering tin exploration and mining business with the vision to be respected in the international tin mining sector, unleashing the full profit and potential of its world-class tin asset in North Kivu, DRC. Alphamin's future expansion is expected to be internally funded with operational cash flows. Alphamin is expected to deliver a significant return to investors through the full range of expected tin prices.

Alphamin has the vision to become a premier tin producer:

Contacts:



For more media information or interview requests:

Stone team



+2711 4470168





More information:

http://alphaminresources.com/



PressRelease by

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 13:24

Language: English

News-ID 497894

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Alphamin Resources Corp.

Stadt: GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease