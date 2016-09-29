       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
SIRIOS: Exploration Program Started on the Cheechoo-Eleonore Trend Gold Project

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE: SOI) and its partner Sphinx Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SFX) announce the beginning of exploration work on the Cheechoo-Eleonore Trend project in Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec. A till sampling program will be carried out in the next following weeks along a 50 km potential gold trend. This sampling will provide a preliminary evaluation of the gold potential of this unexplored 50 km trend which is interpreted as the northwest extension of the Chechoo-Eleonore corridor. This trend hosts Sirios' Cheechoo gold discovery and the Goldcorp' Eleonore gold mine.

The Project's southeastern extremity is situated about 24 km northwest of the Eleonore mine and road access is available within 14 km. A map of the project property can be consulted at the following link:

Till sampling will be done with a 200 m spacing along a line perpendicular to the ice flow direction as well as down-ice from the Chechoo-Eleonore corridor. The program, to be carried out by Consultants INLANDSIS with the collaboration of TJCM (Table jamesienne de concertation miniere), will include a quality control program.

Sirios and Sphinx announced recently the signing of a letter of intent to form a 50-50% joint venture for this project which consists of 551 claims (286 km2).

Techincal data that are presented in this press release were approved by Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Dominique Doucet
President, Eng.
(514) 510- 7961
(514) 510-7964 (FAX)



More information:
http://sirios.com/en/



Date: 09/29/2016
