       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Extraordinary Employers Awards Debut in Dallas, Texas

Being selected as an Extraordinary Employer Award recipient presents a great opportunity to create a buzz in the media and throughout the industry,

ID: 497897
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Brentwood, TN Sept. 29, 2016- The Extraordinary Employers Awards was established to include our unsung heroes who never get the recognition they deserve. In today's highly competitive job market, employer branding is a needed tool for attracting and retaining the right kind of employees and EEA will empower the Employers.

Why participate? Winning corporate awards can position you as an industry leader in the eyes of your peers and the media. In addition to creating great photo opportunities and brand name recognition, winning an award assures that when journalists are looking for an "industry expert" to comment on a recent trend, they'll come to you first including networking.

Being selected as an Extraordinary Employer Award recipient presents a great opportunity to create a buzz in the media and throughout the industry, bringing honorees front and center among potential clients and partners.

About Us:
The Extraordinary People Awards was founded and created by Macaiah Tillman Ph.D. and Dr. LaVerne Adekunle of laExpose Productions Inc. a not for profit organization. We have expanded the scope of our vision and are now debuting Extraordinary Employers Awards.

To attend the Employers Awards Luncheon visit the website or ticket site www.EmployersAwards.com Or (at) http://employers.brownpapertickets.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chris Tillman
615-839-7922
info(at)laExpose.com



More information:
http://employers.brownpapertickets.com



Keywords (optional):

texas,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: thomasshaw9688
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 15:57
Language: English
News-ID 497897
Character count: 1679
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Dallas

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 30

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.717
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 249


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z