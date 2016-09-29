Extraordinary Employers Awards Debut in Dallas, Texas

Being selected as an Extraordinary Employer Award recipient presents a great opportunity to create a buzz in the media and throughout the industry,

Brentwood, TN Sept. 29, 2016- The Extraordinary Employers Awards was established to include our unsung heroes who never get the recognition they deserve. In today's highly competitive job market, employer branding is a needed tool for attracting and retaining the right kind of employees and EEA will empower the Employers.



Why participate? Winning corporate awards can position you as an industry leader in the eyes of your peers and the media. In addition to creating great photo opportunities and brand name recognition, winning an award assures that when journalists are looking for an "industry expert" to comment on a recent trend, they'll come to you first including networking.



Being selected as an Extraordinary Employer Award recipient presents a great opportunity to create a buzz in the media and throughout the industry, bringing honorees front and center among potential clients and partners.



About Us:

The Extraordinary People Awards was founded and created by Macaiah Tillman Ph.D. and Dr. LaVerne Adekunle of laExpose Productions Inc. a not for profit organization. We have expanded the scope of our vision and are now debuting Extraordinary Employers Awards.



To attend the Employers Awards Luncheon visit the website or ticket site www.EmployersAwards.com Or (at) http://employers.brownpapertickets.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Tillman

615-839-7922

info(at)laExpose.com







More information:

http://employers.brownpapertickets.com



