RiskIQ Named a Leader for Digital Risk Monitoring by Independent Research Firm

(firmenpresse) - Recognised as providing the broadest coverage of social, mobile and web data



London, UK  RiskIQ today announced it was among the nine select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave: Digital Risk Monitoring, Q3 2016, an evaluation for security and risk professionals. In this evaluation, RiskIQ was cited as a Leader based on its scores in the Strategy, Current Offering, and Market Presence categories, with the top-ranked scores in the Current Offering category and among the highest scores in the Market Presence category. Participants were judged on 27 criteria including data coverage, digital governance, corporate strategy and vision and number of customers to determine category positioning.



RiskIQ believes that the category creation of digital risk monitoring (DRM) is recognition by the research firm of the disruption to traditional security programs by the rapid Internet, cloud, mobile and social media adoption by the business. DRM is now a must have capability for the CISO as inside the perimeter security technologies have failed in the face of targeted cyber attacks and threats that exploit user trust. Security teams require a holistic view of all their assets that live beyond the firewall  their digital footprint  and must rely on internet data to observe the activities of cyber-criminals and to prevent cyber-threats and data breaches.



[Security and risk pros] track a much smaller portion of their environment than they realise. Without comprehensively and persistently monitoring risk in digital channels, companies remain susceptible to a wide variety of brand, cyber, and physical risk events, according to the Forrester Research report.



Many of the risks in the digital landscape are still emerging as threat actors find clever ways to exploit blind spots in an organisations attack surface and prey on the general population who use digital channels to interact with brands.



Despite the high stakes, many organisations struggle to improve digital risk visibility and mitigate related risks because: digital footprints are incredibly vast and chaotic digital risk comes in countless shapes and sizes companies are at the mercy of digital channels for control and enforcement [and] generic online or social media monitoring provides a false sense of security, wrote Forrester Research.





In addition to being named a Leader in DRM, RiskIQ was specifically recognised for providing the broadest coverage of social, mobile, and web data, Forrester Research stated, RiskIQ covers a practically endless list of digital channels to provide customers a comprehensive digital system of record. Beyond that, RiskIQ monitors a large set of official and unofficial mobile app stores, and its one of the only vendors in this Forrester Wave to cover malvertising, including analysis of Facebooks ad ecosystem.



By leveraging its proprietary sensor network and virtual web crawlers  which use behavior characteristics to mimic real users, RiskIQ is able to help fill the digital risk monitoring gap left by weak and/or incomplete solutions.



We are committed to enhancing the tools and data that threat researchers can easily access in order to address the growing and evolving digital threat landscape, said Elias Manousos, CEO of RiskIQ. We launched our new Security Intelligence Services in July. It uses the internet itself as a detection system and is the only service to provide network defenders with true insights into how adversaries are using infrastructure to attack. In September, we added more support and educational resources for our channel partners to help expand the base of weaponised good guys, and have near-term plans to expand the capabilities of our research and investigation platform RiskIQ PassiveTotal.



RiskIQ and Forrester analyst, Nick Hayes will present a webinar on the Crucial Components Of Digital Risk Monitoring on October 26 at 11 a.m. PT, register here https://www.riskiq.com/webinar/crucial-components-digital-risk-monitoring/. For a complimentary copy of the report, click here: https://www.riskiq.com/white-paper/riskiq-named-leader-digital-risk-monitoring-independent-research-firm/









