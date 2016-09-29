Khalkos: Anomalies of Type INFINITEM 3 Detected on the Malartic Property

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- KHALKOS EXPLORATION. ("Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE: KAS) The management of Khalkos Inc. is pleased to announce the results ground geophysics survey of type INFINITEM 3, undertaken by Abitibi Geophysique Inc. on the south portion of the Malartic property (bloc JAG and Revillard). The interpretation of results confirms the presence of two anomalies (AG-01 and AG-02) of high conductivity that could be the metallic source.

Note that aerial anomalies of isolated input types of type 5 to 6 canals were directly correlated with anomalies INFINITEM 3.

The survey that covers more than 17 km/line, was executed on the part of the property featuring the prolific felsic affinity geological formation of Blake River, host to polymetallic auriferous world-class deposits in the Laronde-Bousquet mining camp.

During the reconnaissance phase and the geological cartography executed on the grid, the prospection team of Khalkos found felsic affinity outcrop. These collected samples are currently being assayed for major and trace characterization. This lithogeochemical campaign will allow Khalkos to better understand the geological environment and to validate the fertility of geological units present on the Malartic property. Khalkos is planning a fieldwork campaign that will allow to understand and evaluate correctly the potential for the mineralization of auriferous volcanogenic massive sulphide on the Malartic property. Khalkos plans to utilize its internal expertise techniques following the recommendations of Mr. Roger Doucet and Mackenzie Watson (Technical advisor of Khalkos) for the upcoming fieldworks in the south portion of Malartic property.

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, President of Khalkos, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Robert Gagnon, Geo.

President

(819) 825-2303

(514) 510-7964 (FAX)





Christian Guilbaud, B.B.A

Corporate development

(514) 813-7862

(514) 510-7964 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.khalkos.com



PressRelease by

Khalkos Exploration Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 13:44

Language: English

News-ID 497899

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Khalkos Exploration Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease