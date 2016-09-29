GovDelivery Announces 2016 Digital Strategy & Impact Award Winners

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Awards Recognize Vanguards of Government Communication, Honor Effective and
Innovative Digital Strategy Throughout the Public Sector
ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDelivery, the leading
provider of cloud-based software solutions enhancing the citizen experience,
today announced the winners of the 2016 GovDelivery Digital Strategy & Impact
Awards. These leading government organizations and individuals have clearly
demonstrated effective and innovative digital strategy and excellence in the key
areas of promoting services, enhancing awareness and improving citizen
involvement.
"As government organizations work to create better lives for their citizens and
stakeholders, the leaders are using a customer-centric, digital-driven approach
to promote online transactions, drive behavior change by enhancing public
awareness, and improve citizen involvement," said Scott Burns, CEO at
GovDelivery. "With a view into the digital communication programs at more than
1,800 public sector organizations, we're proud to honor this year's award
winners who are at the forefront of an industry-wide shift toward improving the
citizen experience."
The GovDelivery Digital Strategy & Impact Awards recognize public sector
organizations and individuals working to accelerate and streamline usage of
online services, those who inform and engage citizens to drive changes in
behavior, as well as those working to increase community contributions. All
government organizations are eligible for participation and entries are reviewed
by the GovDelivery Awards Committee and judged against all other nominations in
the market and category. This year's outstanding organizations and individuals
selected for recognition include:
Capstone Award - GovDelivery's highest honor of excellence for organizations
leading the way in public sector digital outreach and engagement to transform
the citizen experience. Acknowledging an organization dedicated to cohesive and
integrated digital engagement with citizens and demonstrating the ability to
reach out to citizens across multiple channels, driving citizen engagement or
behavior change through effective digital campaigns.
* U.S. Winner: The Internal Revenue Service oversees IRS.gov, one of the most
visited government websites in the United States, with 1.8 billion page
views annually. The agency aimed to transform its interface with taxpayers
on the web. Focusing first on content, the IRS implemented the Content
Upgrade Project (CUP) program by using specialized teams across the agency
to enhance the online experience for individuals, small businesses, large
corporations, nonprofit organizations and tax professionals. Results show an
increase in traffic to the services promoted, improved customer satisfaction
for specific sections, and a decline in visitors immediately abandoning
these areas of IRS.gov. By leveraging its internal partnerships and the
momentum created by the success of the CUP program, the agency has set out
to drive the massive project of transforming IRS.gov.
* U.K. Winner: The Stoke City Council set out to transform the citizen
experience by implementing new engagement initiatives, including a digital
newsletter that grew to over 40,000 subscribers in 10 months, a new website
interface, an IT mentorship program and ongoing infrastructure
improvements.
Communicator of the Year: Recognizing the individual communicator making a
marked difference in the way their organization interacts and communicates with
citizens.
* Joe Ellickson, City of Saint Paul Department of Public Works
Since joining the City of Saint Paul's Department of Public Works, Joe has
been working tirelessly to enhance the City's internal and external
communications. By leveraging mobile technology, in addition to innovative
communications tactics like list segmentation, Joe helped the Saint Paul
Public Works Department reach new audiences and better their citizen
experience.
Creative Use of Digital Citizen Engagement: Recognizing organizations using
digital engagement in creative ways, including a unique campaign purpose,
unusual and effective content, or exceptional method of engaging citizens.
Winners:
* San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency: Recognized for creative use
of text messaging to engage citizens in a local construction project
overhauling a two-mile stretch of urban highway.
* Indiana Bicentennial Commission: Recognized for transforming the online
presence of the Commission by combining social media and e-newsletters with
timeliness and reach.
* U.S. Food & Drug Administration: To celebrate FDA's Year of Clinical Trial
Diversity, the Office of Minority Health launched the
#ClinicalTrialsChampion campaign in June 2016 to raise awareness about the
need for diversity in clinical research.
* U.K. Winner: Southampton City Council: For an innovative technology-based
approach to publishing statutory notices and driving up citizen engagement
with them.
Enhanced Public Awareness: Recognizing organizations achieving significant
success informing and engaging citizens with their digital strategy to drive
changes in behavior or inspire action.
Winners:
* City of Oakland Economic & Workforce Development Department: Recognized for
enhancing digital communications and design and doubling its audience, which
now receives important information on inclusive economic development,
equity, arts and culture.
* Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: Starting with few
subscribers to their communications, the Alabama Department of Conservation
and Natural Resources used strategic digital communications to reach an
audience of over 400,000 citizens.
* VA Center for Health Equity Research and Promotion (CHERP): By using
detailed analytics on its communications tactics, CHERP was able to grow its
subscribers by nearly 4,000 percent. The new traffic brought more engagement
with the work and greatly contributed to enhancing outcomes.
* U.K. Winner: U.K. Space Agency: Recognized for raising public awareness of
astronaut Tim Peake's mission to the International Space Station and
inspiring a new generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and
math) students. With new digital platforms, including a series of e-
bulletins and a microsite dedicated to learning resources, the campaign
engaged around 10,000 schools and over a million young people, giving them a
chance to explore career prospects in STEM fields.
Improved Citizen Involvement: Recognizing organizations achieving significant
success in increasing community contributions with their digital strategy.
Winners:
* City of Sacramento Volunteer Program: Through the use of strategic digital
communications, the program was able to increase volunteer hours by 29,420
hours with an estimated value of $693,135 in donated services.
* Minnesota Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General: By
creating a new way to post important documents for citizens on programs it
licenses, including licensing actions and maltreatment investigations, the
department increased citizen awareness and drove new traffic to the website.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture: The USDA's National Resources Conservation
Service (NRCS) advanced a citizen-centric culture with two new innovative
and efficient IT solutions: an online portal for farmers, ranchers and
private landowners and a service developed to validate identity for the new
portal.
* U.K. Winner: Foreign and Commonwealth Office: Ahead of the 2015 General
Election, just 106,000 overseas British citizens were registered to vote.
The Electoral Commission set an ambitious target to more than double the
number of registered overseas voters in advance of the EU referendum. With a
targeted and multi-channel global communications campaign, the Foreign and
Commonwealth Office leveraged digital channels and monitored metrics for
continual optimization, supporting the Electoral Commission to get 258,246
British expats to register online between January 2016 and the registration
deadline - a 114 percent increase on 2015 figures.
Promoted & Transformed Services: Recognizing organizations achieving significant
success via digital services as a part of their citizen experience-focused
digital strategy.
Winners:
* Oakland County, Michigan Government: By initiating a "Map of the Month"
program, Oakland County engaged the public in a unique way using the latest
GIS technologies.
* Mississippi Secretary of State's Office: By implementing new automated
systems, the Agency immediately experienced a high volume of online filings
and a decrease in paper filings. The Secretary of State's website
experienced more than 10 million hits in 2015, which represents a 348
percent increase in website traffic since the Agency started moving toward
becoming paperless.
* U.S. Census Bureau: The U.S. Census Bureau wanted to make its highly
valuable data easier to use, so it rolled out the CitySDK, a software
development kit. This initiative was in an effort to not only build a better
product but also build a community to make data easier to use, and improve
the feedback loop between the public and the Census Bureau.
* U.K. Winner: Nottinghamshire County Council: By implementing a digital
portal for owners to register their vehicles to their address, the council
has put digital measures in place to help reduce cross-border usage of
recycling facilities. Out-of-county waste and recycling disposal is
estimated to cost Nottinghamshire residents £1 million a year. With a multi-
pronged approach to communications - focused on leveraging digital power -
the council has already achieved over 60 percent of its online registration
target for 2016-17.
