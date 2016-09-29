GovDelivery Announces 2016 Digital Strategy & Impact Award Winners

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Awards Recognize Vanguards of Government Communication, Honor Effective and

Innovative Digital Strategy Throughout the Public Sector

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDelivery, the leading

provider of cloud-based software solutions enhancing the citizen experience,

today announced the winners of the 2016 GovDelivery Digital Strategy & Impact

Awards. These leading government organizations and individuals have clearly

demonstrated effective and innovative digital strategy and excellence in the key

areas of promoting services, enhancing awareness and improving citizen

involvement.



"As government organizations work to create better lives for their citizens and

stakeholders, the leaders are using a customer-centric, digital-driven approach

to promote online transactions, drive behavior change by enhancing public

awareness, and improve citizen involvement," said Scott Burns, CEO at

GovDelivery. "With a view into the digital communication programs at more than

1,800 public sector organizations, we're proud to honor this year's award

winners who are at the forefront of an industry-wide shift toward improving the

citizen experience."



The GovDelivery Digital Strategy & Impact Awards recognize public sector

organizations and individuals working to accelerate and streamline usage of

online services, those who inform and engage citizens to drive changes in

behavior, as well as those working to increase community contributions. All

government organizations are eligible for participation and entries are reviewed

by the GovDelivery Awards Committee and judged against all other nominations in

the market and category. This year's outstanding organizations and individuals

selected for recognition include:



Capstone Award - GovDelivery's highest honor of excellence for organizations

leading the way in public sector digital outreach and engagement to transform



the citizen experience. Acknowledging an organization dedicated to cohesive and

integrated digital engagement with citizens and demonstrating the ability to

reach out to citizens across multiple channels, driving citizen engagement or

behavior change through effective digital campaigns.



* U.S. Winner: The Internal Revenue Service oversees IRS.gov, one of the most

visited government websites in the United States, with 1.8 billion page

views annually. The agency aimed to transform its interface with taxpayers

on the web. Focusing first on content, the IRS implemented the Content

Upgrade Project (CUP) program by using specialized teams across the agency

to enhance the online experience for individuals, small businesses, large

corporations, nonprofit organizations and tax professionals. Results show an

increase in traffic to the services promoted, improved customer satisfaction

for specific sections, and a decline in visitors immediately abandoning

these areas of IRS.gov. By leveraging its internal partnerships and the

momentum created by the success of the CUP program, the agency has set out

to drive the massive project of transforming IRS.gov.



* U.K. Winner: The Stoke City Council set out to transform the citizen

experience by implementing new engagement initiatives, including a digital

newsletter that grew to over 40,000 subscribers in 10 months, a new website

interface, an IT mentorship program and ongoing infrastructure

improvements.



Communicator of the Year: Recognizing the individual communicator making a

marked difference in the way their organization interacts and communicates with

citizens.



* Joe Ellickson, City of Saint Paul Department of Public Works

Since joining the City of Saint Paul's Department of Public Works, Joe has

been working tirelessly to enhance the City's internal and external

communications. By leveraging mobile technology, in addition to innovative

communications tactics like list segmentation, Joe helped the Saint Paul

Public Works Department reach new audiences and better their citizen

experience.



Creative Use of Digital Citizen Engagement: Recognizing organizations using

digital engagement in creative ways, including a unique campaign purpose,

unusual and effective content, or exceptional method of engaging citizens.



Winners:



* San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency: Recognized for creative use

of text messaging to engage citizens in a local construction project

overhauling a two-mile stretch of urban highway.

* Indiana Bicentennial Commission: Recognized for transforming the online

presence of the Commission by combining social media and e-newsletters with

timeliness and reach.

* U.S. Food & Drug Administration: To celebrate FDA's Year of Clinical Trial

Diversity, the Office of Minority Health launched the

#ClinicalTrialsChampion campaign in June 2016 to raise awareness about the

need for diversity in clinical research.

* U.K. Winner: Southampton City Council: For an innovative technology-based

approach to publishing statutory notices and driving up citizen engagement

with them.



Enhanced Public Awareness: Recognizing organizations achieving significant

success informing and engaging citizens with their digital strategy to drive

changes in behavior or inspire action.



Winners:



* City of Oakland Economic & Workforce Development Department: Recognized for

enhancing digital communications and design and doubling its audience, which

now receives important information on inclusive economic development,

equity, arts and culture.

* Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: Starting with few

subscribers to their communications, the Alabama Department of Conservation

and Natural Resources used strategic digital communications to reach an

audience of over 400,000 citizens.

* VA Center for Health Equity Research and Promotion (CHERP): By using

detailed analytics on its communications tactics, CHERP was able to grow its

subscribers by nearly 4,000 percent. The new traffic brought more engagement

with the work and greatly contributed to enhancing outcomes.

* U.K. Winner: U.K. Space Agency: Recognized for raising public awareness of

astronaut Tim Peake's mission to the International Space Station and

inspiring a new generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and

math) students. With new digital platforms, including a series of e-

bulletins and a microsite dedicated to learning resources, the campaign

engaged around 10,000 schools and over a million young people, giving them a

chance to explore career prospects in STEM fields.



Improved Citizen Involvement: Recognizing organizations achieving significant

success in increasing community contributions with their digital strategy.



Winners:



* City of Sacramento Volunteer Program: Through the use of strategic digital

communications, the program was able to increase volunteer hours by 29,420

hours with an estimated value of $693,135 in donated services.

* Minnesota Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General: By

creating a new way to post important documents for citizens on programs it

licenses, including licensing actions and maltreatment investigations, the

department increased citizen awareness and drove new traffic to the website.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture: The USDA's National Resources Conservation

Service (NRCS) advanced a citizen-centric culture with two new innovative

and efficient IT solutions: an online portal for farmers, ranchers and

private landowners and a service developed to validate identity for the new

portal.

* U.K. Winner: Foreign and Commonwealth Office: Ahead of the 2015 General

Election, just 106,000 overseas British citizens were registered to vote.

The Electoral Commission set an ambitious target to more than double the

number of registered overseas voters in advance of the EU referendum. With a

targeted and multi-channel global communications campaign, the Foreign and

Commonwealth Office leveraged digital channels and monitored metrics for

continual optimization, supporting the Electoral Commission to get 258,246

British expats to register online between January 2016 and the registration

deadline - a 114 percent increase on 2015 figures.



Promoted & Transformed Services: Recognizing organizations achieving significant

success via digital services as a part of their citizen experience-focused

digital strategy.



Winners:



* Oakland County, Michigan Government: By initiating a "Map of the Month"

program, Oakland County engaged the public in a unique way using the latest

GIS technologies.

* Mississippi Secretary of State's Office: By implementing new automated

systems, the Agency immediately experienced a high volume of online filings

and a decrease in paper filings. The Secretary of State's website

experienced more than 10 million hits in 2015, which represents a 348

percent increase in website traffic since the Agency started moving toward

becoming paperless.

* U.S. Census Bureau: The U.S. Census Bureau wanted to make its highly

valuable data easier to use, so it rolled out the CitySDK, a software

development kit. This initiative was in an effort to not only build a better

product but also build a community to make data easier to use, and improve

the feedback loop between the public and the Census Bureau.

* U.K. Winner: Nottinghamshire County Council: By implementing a digital

portal for owners to register their vehicles to their address, the council

has put digital measures in place to help reduce cross-border usage of

recycling facilities. Out-of-county waste and recycling disposal is

estimated to cost Nottinghamshire residents £1 million a year. With a multi-

pronged approach to communications - focused on leveraging digital power -

the council has already achieved over 60 percent of its online registration

target for 2016-17.



About GovDelivery

GovDelivery empowers government to create better lives for more people. More

than 1,800 organizations worldwide use the GovDelivery platform and network to

inform and engage over 120 million people. GovDelivery is the only digital

marketing platform built exclusively for public sector organizations in order to

promote usage of services, enhance public awareness, and increase the

contributions and involvement of citizens in communities. GovDelivery is an

Actua (Nasdaq:ACTA) company. For more information visit www.govdelivery.com.

Follow us on Twitter (at)govdelivery or facebook.com/govdelivery.



Media Contact:

Madeline O'Phelan

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

E: madeline.ophelan(at)govdelivery.com

P: 651.341.3878









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: GovDelivery via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://govdelivery.co.uk/



PressRelease by

GovDelivery

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 497910

Character count: 12343

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GovDelivery

Stadt: Crawley, West Sussex





Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease