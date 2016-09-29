Bottomline Technologies Research: Millennial Decision-Makers at Businesses Unhappy With Their Banking Relationships

National Research Study Reveals Banks Have a Significant Opportunity to Cater to

Banking Needs That Reflect Consumer Banking Practices



PORTSMOUTH, NH, Sept. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline

Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology which

helps businesses pay and get paid, today released the findings of its new

research study, which revealed that 83% of Millennial banking decision-makers at

American businesses believe that the right commercial banking relationship can

dictate their company's success. And yet, businesses, particularly those with

Millennial decision-makers, are not getting what they need from their bank. Just

over half (53%) are already using non-bank providers for core bank services.



The report, How Millennial Decision-Makers Are Changing Relationships Between

Businesses and Banks, was conducted in conjunction with The Center for

Generational Kinetics. It surveyed nearly 500 banking decision-makers at

businesses in the U.S. on their attitudes toward their commercial banks.



The study reflects a fundamental shift in the banking industry as users have

come to expect an easy-to-use, constantly-available online banking experience

that is similar to their personal lives. With Millennials increasingly at the

helm, businesses have fully embraced this change, but traditional banks have

fallen short of new expectations. As a result, 66% of Millennial banking

decision-makers (and 50% of all business banking decision-makers) would

definitely consider other banks with better services, despite the fact that more

than half of banking decision-makers (56%) say they would rather get a cavity

filled than move their main bank account to another commercial bank.



"Despite challenges with business customers, banks still have tremendous

opportunities," said Norm DeLuca, general manager, digital banking at Bottomline



Technologies. "In an effort to find a more digitally-driven financial

experience, businesses have been left with a frustrating patchwork of non-

integrated systems that are difficult to derive actionable insights from. Now is

the time for banks to leverage the fundamental trust they've built with their

customers and step up to the plate to offer them a simple and seamless way to

make and manage payments. The banks that are willing to adapt to technology and

generational changes will re-gain market share and emerge as the winners in this

new landscape."



Bottomline's Tips on How Banks Can Adapt to the Changing Business Banking

Landscape:



1. Make it easy to open accounts and enroll in new services - Take a digital

approach to marketing, account opening and enrollment throughout the

customer lifecycle.



2. Provide convenience with a mobile-first banking channel - Rather than

building separate apps that don't offer full functionality, mobile-

responsive banking automatically adjusts the user experience to fit the

device, whether it's a PC, mobile phone or tablet.



3. Create more value with customer-centric portals - Look for digital banking

platforms that can be personalized and that are designed based on business

process and not bank products.



4. Help businesses manage their cash flow - Offer cash positioning and cash

flow forecasting tools that integrate data from both the bank and the

business' accounting system.



5. Become a one-stop shop - Small businesses really wish they could have all

their important financial management tools in one place. Leverage

technology solutions based on Platform as a Service (PaaS) that maximize

configurability and more seamlessly integrate the solutions customers need.



Please visit Bottomline's website to read the full report, How Millennial

Decision-Makers Are Changing Relationships Between Businesses and Banks.



The 2016 National Study on Business Banking and Millennials was led by

Bottomline Technologies and The Center for Generational Kinetics with assistance

from Conversion Research. The study was a custom-crafted online survey of 470

American banking decision-making executives; the margin of error is ± 4.5% at

the 95% confidence level.



About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. We make

complex business payments simple, secure and seamless by providing a trusted and

easy-to-use set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud

prevention and financial document solutions. Over 10,000 corporations, financial

institutions and banks benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in the

United States, Bottomline also maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For

more information, visit www.bottomline.com.



Bottomline Technologies and the Bottomline Technologies logo are trademarks of

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions.

All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



About The Center for Generational Kinetics

The Center for Generational Kinetics is the leading research and solutions firm

on Millennials, generational differences, and the generation after Millennials,

Gen Z. The Center's team of Ph.D. researchers, consultants, and speakers help

companies and organizations solve tough generational challenges driven by

emerging generational trends and differences. The Center works with over 150

clients around the world annually, from banks and credit unions to car

manufacturers, hoteliers, insurance firms, hospitals, and technology companies.

The Center's team is frequently quoted in the media about the effect of

generational differences on everything from banking and shopping to working and

investing. Learn more at www.GenHQ.com



Contact for Media:

Henry Goodwin

VP, Marketing Communications

+1 603-380-6106

henry.goodwin(at)bottomline.com





