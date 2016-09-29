(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
National Research Study Reveals Banks Have a Significant Opportunity to Cater to
Banking Needs That Reflect Consumer Banking Practices
PORTSMOUTH, NH, Sept. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline
Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology which
helps businesses pay and get paid, today released the findings of its new
research study, which revealed that 83% of Millennial banking decision-makers at
American businesses believe that the right commercial banking relationship can
dictate their company's success. And yet, businesses, particularly those with
Millennial decision-makers, are not getting what they need from their bank. Just
over half (53%) are already using non-bank providers for core bank services.
The report, How Millennial Decision-Makers Are Changing Relationships Between
Businesses and Banks, was conducted in conjunction with The Center for
Generational Kinetics. It surveyed nearly 500 banking decision-makers at
businesses in the U.S. on their attitudes toward their commercial banks.
The study reflects a fundamental shift in the banking industry as users have
come to expect an easy-to-use, constantly-available online banking experience
that is similar to their personal lives. With Millennials increasingly at the
helm, businesses have fully embraced this change, but traditional banks have
fallen short of new expectations. As a result, 66% of Millennial banking
decision-makers (and 50% of all business banking decision-makers) would
definitely consider other banks with better services, despite the fact that more
than half of banking decision-makers (56%) say they would rather get a cavity
filled than move their main bank account to another commercial bank.
"Despite challenges with business customers, banks still have tremendous
opportunities," said Norm DeLuca, general manager, digital banking at Bottomline
Technologies. "In an effort to find a more digitally-driven financial
experience, businesses have been left with a frustrating patchwork of non-
integrated systems that are difficult to derive actionable insights from. Now is
the time for banks to leverage the fundamental trust they've built with their
customers and step up to the plate to offer them a simple and seamless way to
make and manage payments. The banks that are willing to adapt to technology and
generational changes will re-gain market share and emerge as the winners in this
new landscape."
Bottomline's Tips on How Banks Can Adapt to the Changing Business Banking
Landscape:
1. Make it easy to open accounts and enroll in new services - Take a digital
approach to marketing, account opening and enrollment throughout the
customer lifecycle.
2. Provide convenience with a mobile-first banking channel - Rather than
building separate apps that don't offer full functionality, mobile-
responsive banking automatically adjusts the user experience to fit the
device, whether it's a PC, mobile phone or tablet.
3. Create more value with customer-centric portals - Look for digital banking
platforms that can be personalized and that are designed based on business
process and not bank products.
4. Help businesses manage their cash flow - Offer cash positioning and cash
flow forecasting tools that integrate data from both the bank and the
business' accounting system.
5. Become a one-stop shop - Small businesses really wish they could have all
their important financial management tools in one place. Leverage
technology solutions based on Platform as a Service (PaaS) that maximize
configurability and more seamlessly integrate the solutions customers need.
Please visit Bottomline's website to read the full report, How Millennial
Decision-Makers Are Changing Relationships Between Businesses and Banks.
The 2016 National Study on Business Banking and Millennials was led by
Bottomline Technologies and The Center for Generational Kinetics with assistance
from Conversion Research. The study was a custom-crafted online survey of 470
American banking decision-making executives; the margin of error is ± 4.5% at
the 95% confidence level.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. We make
complex business payments simple, secure and seamless by providing a trusted and
easy-to-use set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud
prevention and financial document solutions. Over 10,000 corporations, financial
institutions and banks benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in the
United States, Bottomline also maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For
more information, visit www.bottomline.com.
Bottomline Technologies and the Bottomline Technologies logo are trademarks of
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions.
All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
About The Center for Generational Kinetics
The Center for Generational Kinetics is the leading research and solutions firm
on Millennials, generational differences, and the generation after Millennials,
Gen Z. The Center's team of Ph.D. researchers, consultants, and speakers help
companies and organizations solve tough generational challenges driven by
emerging generational trends and differences. The Center works with over 150
clients around the world annually, from banks and credit unions to car
manufacturers, hoteliers, insurance firms, hospitals, and technology companies.
The Center's team is frequently quoted in the media about the effect of
generational differences on everything from banking and shopping to working and
investing. Learn more at www.GenHQ.com
Contact for Media:
Henry Goodwin
VP, Marketing Communications
+1 603-380-6106
henry.goodwin(at)bottomline.com
How Millenial Decision Makers Are Changing Relationships :
http://hugin.info/160792/R/2045524/764163.pdf
