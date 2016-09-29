Bavarian Nordic Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Data for its RSV Vaccine at International RSV Symposium

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 29, 2016 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC:

BVNRY) today announced the presentation of data from a Phase 1 study of its

novel, broad spectrum RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine candidate, MVA-

BN RSV(®). The Phase 1 was a dose ranging study which enrolled 63 volunteers,

including the elderly.



The presentation, entitled "A randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled Phase

1 trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the

recombinant MVA-BN RSV(®) vaccine in healthy adult subjects" will take place

today at the 10th International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium in

Patagonia, Argentina.



As was previously reported, MVA-BN RSV was well tolerated, with no unexpected or

serious adverse reactions. A significant boost in antibodies and T cells against

RSV was measured in all groups following vaccination including antibodies

against both RSV subtypes, A&B. Also of note was the production of IgA, a

specialized antibody that is transported from the blood to the mucosal surfaces

(e.g. nose, throat, lungs) potentially allowing for protection against RSV at

the point of infection/inflammation. Based on these data, a Phase 2 study in

400 subjects will begin this fall.



A link to the abstract can be found on the conference website, www.rsv16.org,

and a copy of the slide presentation will be available on the company's website,

www.bavarian-nordic.com under Investors > Events & Presentations.



About RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is the most common cause of bronchiolitis

and pneumonia in infants and a significant cause of respiratory illness in older

adults, resulting in a high number of hospitalizations. RSV infections are

responsible each year for a similar number of deaths as the flu in children up

to age 14, as well as in the elderly population. It is estimated that more than



64 million people are infected globally each year, yet unlike the flu, there is

no vaccine to prevent RSV, presenting a large unmet medical need and market

opportunity.



About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the

development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and

vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine

platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with

the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for

infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine,

IMVAMUNE(®), which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and

other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the

trade name IMVANEX(®)) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and Janssen are developing

an Ebola vaccine regimen, which was fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide

health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV.

Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian

Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including

PROSTVAC(®), which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the

treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-

Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more

information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter

(at)bavariannordic.



Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks,

uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in

the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements

concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other

information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking

statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other

cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We

undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements

to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as

required by law.



Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43



Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271



