TerrAvion Launches First Aerial Imaging Solution Specifically Designed for Rangeland

New Service Acts as Early-Warning System for Ranchers, to Spot and Address Emerging Problems Such as Invasive Plants and Overgrazing

(firmenpresse) - SAN LEANDRO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- , which helps farms take a high-tech approach to improving yield and revenue, announced today the first aerial imaging solution specifically designed for rangeland. The service provides current images and data that help cattle ranchers spot early-warning signs on invasive species, plant/vegetation health issues, irrigation problems, overgrazed areas and the like -- so they can take action before emerging problems become big ones.

Every week, TerrAvion takes hundreds of low-altitude flights to capture bird's-eye views of farms, and then uploads the images to the cloud within hours so ranchers and growers can plan scouting, management activities and interventions with unprecedented accuracy. TerrAvion imagery is much more detailed and up-to-date than satellite imagery, and far more cost effective than drone-based services. TerrAvion customers receive not only data but also aerial photographs, NDVI images, thermal images, custom color maps and histograms.

One of the first customers to utilize TerrAvion for rangeland is , an 1,800-acre cattle ranch in Pescadero, CA. "TerrAvion's imagery has made each of our team members more efficient and effective at their job. At a glance, the data give our team valuable insights into what's happening across the entire ranch right now and can also be easily focused on a given area to see how fields are performing before and after they are grazed," said Kevin Watt, Integrated Land & Livestock Manager at TomKat Ranch. "TerrAvion's affordable and accurate imagery has also helped our team identify and address issues so much faster than before. It's saving us a lot of time, and we expect it will save us a lot of money as well by helping us grow the health and productivity of our land and herds."

Robert Morris, cofounder and CEO, TerrAvion, said that TerrAvion launched its new rangeland solution at the request of customers. "We've had great success helping growers improve crop yield through aerial imagery and data, and were approached by ranchers wanting something similar for rangeland," said Morris. "Plant quality has a huge impact on the health and yield of cattle -- an early warning system like TerrAvion can provide tremendous competitive advantage for ranchers."

helps farms take a high-tech approach to improving yield and revenue, with the first cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Y Combinator and FundersClub. For more information, visit or follow (at)TerrAvion.

