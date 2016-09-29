       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: The Government of Canada to Announce Support for the Churchill Region of Manitoba

ID: 497930
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CHURCHILL, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce funding to support economic development in Churchill and the surrounding area.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter: , .

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:
Media only: Philip Proulx, Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development
Ottawa, Ontario
343-291-2500


Logistics only: Carmen Kardoes
Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Winnipeg, Manitoba
204-298-9881



More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

western-economic-diversification-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 14:50
Language: English
News-ID 497930
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada
Stadt: CHURCHILL, MANITOBA


Number of hits: 48

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.720
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 179


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z