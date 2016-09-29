Media Advisory: The Government of Canada to Announce Support for the Churchill Region of Manitoba

(firmenpresse) - CHURCHILL, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce funding to support economic development in Churchill and the surrounding area.
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter: , .
WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
Contacts:
Media only: Philip Proulx, Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development
Ottawa, Ontario
343-291-2500
Logistics only: Carmen Kardoes
Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Winnipeg, Manitoba
204-298-9881
More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca
Date: 09/29/2016 - 14:50
Language: English
News-ID 497930
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada
Stadt: CHURCHILL, MANITOBA
Number of hits: 48
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.720
|Registriert Heute:
|22
|Registriert Gestern:
|33
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|179
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.