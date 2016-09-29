Media Advisory: The Government of Canada to Announce Support for the Churchill Region of Manitoba

(firmenpresse) - CHURCHILL, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce funding to support economic development in Churchill and the surrounding area.

