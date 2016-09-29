Varick Media Management Adopts Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform

"Enables Advertisers to Reach and Measure Consumers Across Screens"

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Programmatic advertising company Varick Media Management announced today its partnership with cross-device technology leader, Drawbridge, to access its award-winning self-service programmatic platform. Through the partnership with Drawbridge, Varick enables a seamless experience for brands to reach and measure consumers across computers, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.

"Today's consumer follows a very fragmented path of media consumption. With the technology that Drawbridge provides, we are able to follow the consumer journey as it begins on one device and moves to the next," explained Kaitlin Boulos, VP of Client Strategy and Partnerships at Varick Media Management. "This is especially valuable in the planning and optimization stages of a campaign. We now have the ability to identify an audience and determine the most effective cross-device targeting strategy for their individual campaign goals."

The Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform is a one-stop destination for marketers to buy media, reach consumers, and measure success across devices. Via this platform, Varick is able to set up client campaigns, enhance targeting and reach, and understand consumer paths to conversion across devices.

Specifically, Varick is able to leverage the following cross-device targeting, creative and measurement strategies and capabilities:

Cross-device retargeting

Location targeting + extension across devices

Dynamic targeting across devices

Universal frequency capping

Connected TV + linear TV companioning

Creative sequential messaging

High-impact rich media

Cross-device delivery, reach and frequency measurement

Path-to-conversion and multi-touch attribution

Audience insights

"Our self-service platform is ideal for not only reaching the perfect audiences, but for measuring the impact of every channel on the increasingly cross-device path to purchase," said Drawbridge COO Winston Crawford. "The scale and precision of our identity data, which is at the core of our platform, is extremely valuable for a programmatic leader like Varick, who can leverage clients' first-party data, our own cross-device data, as well as third-party data to deliver seamless consumer experiences across devices and measure the results."

Varick Media Management is a programmatic advertising company servicing brands and agencies with proprietary campaign management software, Alveo. This platform enables marketers to build data-driven creative assets, buy across multiple inventory and data sources, and measure campaign performance through a single interface. Varick's service rests on three pillars for programmatic success: a world-class technology platform, transparency into all aspects of campaign deployment and optimization, and a full-service trading practice that leverages data science to drive campaign results.

Drawbridge is the leading digital identity company, building cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit .

