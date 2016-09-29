Daniel Palmeri of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Achieves SIOR Designation From Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS(R)

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Daniel Palmeri, SIOR of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Las Vegas has achieved the SIOR Office designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS®. SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization of more than 3,000 commercial real estate professionals, 2,800 of whom have earned the coveted SIOR designation.

"We congratulate Dan on earning the distinguished SIOR designation," said Mike Dunn, market leader for the Las Vegas office of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. "He is an incredible leader and a credit to the commercial real estate profession in the Las Vegas market and we are honored to have him on our team."

Palmeri has had a significant impact on the Las Vegas market during his tenure in the Las Vegas real estate market, representing high-profile companies such as Bank of America, State Farm, Davita Medical Group, and State Bar of Nevada. With over 10 years of experience, Palmeri has developed expertise in office tenant representation, leasing, and sales.

Palmeri's other accolades include Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce Las Vegas, Top Office Broker of the year, 2015 and 2014; Las Vegas Business Press, Rising Stars of Business Class of 2012; and CoStar Power Broker of the Year, 2010 and 2015.

To achieve the SIOR designation, Palmeri completed at least five years of creditable experience in the highly specialized field of office real estate; met stringent education requirements; and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct, and personal integrity.

Individuals who hold the SIOR designation are top producers in the commercial real estate field and are represented in more than 630 cities in 29 countries around the world. SIOR enforces a strict code of ethics and required designees to complete its ethics course within their first three years of membership.

Twitter:



Facebook:

Blog:

LinkedIn:

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce operates the Cushman & Wakefield business in Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington. As part of the Cushman & Wakefield global platform, the firm offers innovative commercial real estate solutions to occupier and investor clients, offering transaction services, capital markets services, occupier and investor services, and real estate advisory. With nearly 300 employees, 9 million sq. ft. of property management and transaction value of more than $2.8 billion, the firm is a leading commercial real estate resource in the Intermountain West region and Pacific Northwest. Learn more at .

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. The firm's 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries provide deep local and global insights that create significant value for occupiers and investors around the world. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit or follow (at)CushWake on Twitter.

Image Available:

Springboard5

+1 801 208 1100





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3062009



PressRelease by

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 14:54

Language: English

News-ID 497932

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease